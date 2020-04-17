‘I thought God would have the answer’: Mx WE King researches how queer Christians find love online

Mx WE King was raised in the hippie scene of Woodstock, New York, after the 1969 music festival. While the “free-loving” Woodstockers are commonly thought of as happy and high, King spent much of their childhood in abusive home environments.
Leaving home to attend college, King found safety and escape from childhood trauma in Campus Crusade for Christ, a collegiate religious group, and soon became a devoted Christian.
“I thought God would have the answer,” King said.
After more than 20 years involved in Christian groups, King realized that their genderqueer identity didn’t align with the religion’s traditional gender roles. While Christianity expects women to be submissive and “pure,” King’s masculine traits and leadership qualities made them question where they fit in the world.
“I had to challenge the things that have been taught in my church,” they said.
Advocating for gender diversity in religious institutions prompted King to pursue graduate studies in comparative religion at the Jackson School of International Studies. In the course of their research, King discovered an online group called the Gay Christian Network that appeared online during the early days of the internet.
King attended one of the network’s conferences and noted how there were no dating apps for queer religious people seeking monogamy. LGBTQIA+ dating apps like Grindr were “sex-based” and designed for hookups, and Christian dating apps were “anti-gay” and privileged heterosexual couples. “Double stigma” is a term coined by Jodi O’Brien, a sociology professor at Seattle University, that describes the exclusion of queer Christians from both communities.
In 2007, eharmony, an online dating service founded by a Christian psychologist, was sued because it lacked options for the LGBTQIA+ community.
“They were left out,” King said. “I started having questions [like] ‘What does this mean for gay and genderqueer people when they go into the world of dating apps?’ and ‘There is no space for them.’”
This question led King to where they are now: author of a sex ed book for conservative parents and a Ph.D. candidate at the UW Information School, researching how religion and technology impact gender and sexual identity development.
King conducts interviews to understand queer Christians and their online dating experiences.
“They feel like they’ll never find love,” King said. “They are told in their Christian communities that they’ll never be lovable and God won’t love them … if they don’t have success using dating apps, that just reinforces those narratives.”
Conversations with queer Christians left King with mixed reactions. On one hand, King was surprised by the participants’ resilience to find love in a heteronormative world; but on the other, they heard stories about people who have been kicked out of homes, who have lost their jobs, and who have been abandoned by their churches.
“Hearing those stories in my interviews has absolutely been a hard thing,” King said. “I don’t want to organize all of my work around the idea of risk or harm. However, the risks and the harms are real for many people.”
King was researching the Gay Christian Network at the Jackson School when they found the language to express themselves as a queer person. King’s first name, Mx WE (pronounced mix wee), is a combination of their queer visibility and their initials. They explained that it is important for others, especially in the classroom, to see them as a queer individual; using the initials of their previous name, too, maintains a history that they don’t want to erase, and helps counter gender bias in academic publishing.
Realizing their identity prompted King to divorce the father of their four daughters after 24 years of marriage. They were faced with a “new world of dating,” stumbling to create a dating profile and asking what they want in a partner.
King eventually created an OkCupid profile just to “check things out.” Only a few months in, they met a woman with a “97% match,” who later became their wife.
Today, King identifies as a “post-evangelical, post-charismatic, queer person of faith,” who is committed to loving and giving strength to others. Their journey to find love in American Christian society is a story of hope for those who have been marginalized by other members of their faith.
The dating world, while exciting and mysterious for many, is a barrier for LGBTQIA+ Christians in conservative communities. As a person who has found love in their research, King hopes to build a safer online environment for queer Christians to find a romantic partner.
Reach writer Anh Nguyen at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedailyanh
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.