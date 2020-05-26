Love thyself: Making your commitment to yourself official online

Editor’s note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
When Emma Watson told British Vogue that she is self-partnered, the woman changed the game. I don’t believe she coined the term, but when my mind wanders down its daily Emma Watson rabbit hole, I think of how cool it is to announce your relationship with yourself (and also the freaky doll Disney made of her for “Beauty and the Beast”).
I have a few critiques. For example, I think the term “self-partnered” feeds into an often toxic narrative that places a relationship as the ultimate goal; in practice, self-partnering is less about the imitation of the revered monogamous love and more about the intentional commitment to oneself. I like that.
“Self-partnering” is not necessarily “self-monogamy.” All it really means is that you are fulfilled by yourself and do not seek fulfillment from others. You can still date, have sex with, and even marry another person while self-partnered. The term is not just the hipper, more feminist little sister of the word “single.”
If you want to be as cool as Emma Waston — and if you don’t, you obviously have never watched that girl stand in the bed of a truck in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” — you need to put your happiness in your own hands.
I find that we often allow others to dictate our happiness, be it with how fast they reply to our texts, with their commitment to our Snapchat streak, or with how many tweets they send us in a given afternoon.
I get it. I get it more than anyone. We want to feel significant. But if you truly want to feel like you matter, you need to remind yourself that you matter to you. You’re the only constant in your life, and if you can validate your own existence, that shouldn’t be scary.
Personally, I look for validation from others — proof of my significance — on social media. You post a cute selfie on your Snapchat story, and then you check back in to see if those select few you specifically cater to have seen it.
I no longer want my social media to feel like an advertisement of my life; I want it to be a celebration of it. Yes, that’s a little dumb and very cheesy, but I want to capture what I think is beautiful, not what I hope others will tell me is beautiful. Everything I do, I want to do for me.
Make your commitment to your own happiness official across social media by using the mute button, un-add button, and even block button with reckless liberty.
Reigning queen of organization and author Marie Kondo said it best: “The best criterion for choosing what to keep and what to discard is whether keeping it will make you happy, whether it will bring you joy.”
Honor your commitment to yourself, and cut anything that does not, as Kondo would say, “spark joy.”
(Yes, I am anxiously awaiting Emma Watson and Marie Kondo co-authoring a self-help book. Could you imagine the book signings at Barnes & Noble?)
Do a little spring cleaning for your sources of validation. If you find yourself posting in hopes of recognition from a specific follower, do not allow them to follow you. Put the power of your own fulfillment back where it belongs: in your hands.
