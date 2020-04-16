Controversial sex ed bill approved by Huskies for NARAL (and Gov. Jay Inslee)

The bulk of my sexual education (sex ed) took place in fifth grade. A very nice teacher sat all the girls down and showed us a dainty little teacup: white and blue china on a matching saucer. She told us it was a cup saved for special occasions.
She then showed us a styrofoam cup. Despite serving the same purpose as its china counterpart, she did not speak so highly of this cup. It was cheap, disposable, and most certainly not saved for special occasions.
She asked which cup we would want to give to our future husbands; we were no longer talking about dishware.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed the highly controversial Senate Bill 5395 into law March 27. This law mandates comprehensive sex ed for K-12 students in Washington state.
While there is no specific language in the law that bans dish-related virginity metaphors, the law does require sex ed in public schools to be medically- and scientifically-accurate, age-appropriate, and appropriate for students regardless of gender, race, disability status, or sexual orientation. The law also requires the inclusion of information about abstinence and other methods of preventing unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. Parents still reserve the right to opt their child out of the material by making a written request to the school district board or the school principal.
Bill sponsor Sen. Claire Wilson introduced SB 5395 in hopes it would further ensure the safety of students, especially in regard to sexual predators and consent. Despite these good intentions, the bill was met with great contention.
“The biggest challenge was the continual spreading of misinformation from unreliable and uninformed sources,” Sen. Wilson said in an email. “From the claim that kindergartners would be taught about sex to the mistaken belief that providing young people with information will cause them to become sexually active, as opposed to providing critically important information about student health and the ramifications of sexual actions.”
The framework is already taught across Washington state without controversy, according to Sen. Wilson. While the fundamentals of social-emotional learning are included in this curriculum starting in kindergarten, the transition into sexual content is gradual, as students aren’t expected to learn that humans reproduce until third grade.
Huskies for NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, an RSO and lobbyist group on campus, has been actively supporting SB 5395 since the beginning, according to President Madeline Ile. In addition to speaking with representatives in Olympia during lobby day, Huskies for NARAL Pro-Choice Washington organized efforts to lobby its priorities through legislative hotlines.
Though legislative hotlines, Ile listened to the stories of many UW students who did not feel their sexual education was adequate. Students expressed concern over the exclusion of LGBTQIA+ information, and one student explained that leaving sex ed entirely up to parents disservices children in the foster care system like herself.
“We heard a consistent concern that students had confusing, difficult, and damaging experiences in high school and even college years that might have been easily avoided if they had had the benefit of the curriculum when they were younger, involving sexual identity, unwanted pregnancies, and #MeToo experiences,” Sen. Wilson said.
Establishing these guidelines for K-12 will not benefit UW students directly. It’s too little, too late to make our early sex ed more comprehensive. This law will not stop me from comparing myself to a styrofoam cup, but, as Ile says, “this is about empathy and wanting better for those that are younger than us.”
Reach writer Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.