‘Healthcare scare’: Fresh trends reveal health challenges for Latinos in the United States

The School of Public Health hosted Dr. Alex Ortega for his lecture “Population Health Challenges for Latinos in the U.S.” at the Intellectual House at the UW, Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Speaker Alex Ortega, a professor and director of the Center for Population Health and Community Impact at Drexel University, is known for his scholarly work and public activism on improving the health and welfare of Latin American youth and families across the United States, with special priority to disenfranchised members.
In 2010, the Obama administration passed and implemented a healthcare reform act known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly known as the ACA or “Obamacare,” a program whose goal was to expand healthcare coverage throughout America.
The ACA has succeeded in expanding health coverage among Americans; however, Ortega’s research shows that there are still health disparities among specific ethnic groups.
“We just wanted to ask a simple question: ‘So how has the ACA impacted healthcare disparities, particularly between non-Latino whites and non-Latino blacks?’” Ortega said. “We saw improvements in insurance coverage, improvements in access to care, and utilization of services; however, of the groups, Latinos continue to fall way behind.”
Among the different ethnic groups in the U.S., Latinos still fare the worst regarding the quality of healthcare compared to non-Latino whites and non-Latino blacks, in part due to a growing population and in part due to documentation norms.
Among ethnic minorities, Latinos have the highest number of uninsured individuals. Latinos still show lower levels of quality youth health check-ups. Latinos are the least likely to visit a physician. These disparities stem from within Mexican and Central American Heritage groups.
As bad as it sounds, these experiences have been regarded as normal for the people in these communities, and that is not acceptable. We have not even begun to cover the policy challenges associated with Latino health disparities. For example, any healthcare provider that does not accept ACA insurance.
“We’re starting to see significant growth across the country of Latinos, but in particular in states that have not expanded Medicaid as part of the ACA, and this is problematic for all of us,” Ortega said.
And to make matters worse, certain states, such as Texas, have gone through efforts to avoid adopting the insurance policy.
“Texas should be ashamed of itself for doing what it’s doing right now of course given their population demographics, their high uninsured rates, the vast numbers of Latinos living in that state,” Ortega said.
If you’re someone who benefits from health insurance or private healthcare then count your lucky stars. Despite the positive effects produced by the ACA, new research tells us that those same positive effects are starting to reverse.
When I asked Dr. Ortega what citizens or documented Latins can do in the face of these disparities, he replied by saying, “They can advocate, they can write to their congressmen and women … push for better health policies, better access to care, including the undocumented immigrants in healthcare reform."
If the data shows that there are people who aren’t getting the help they need here in the U.S., shouldn’t we collectively be upset?
Given that I grew up as a disenfranchised member of society, I’ve taken a personal interest in covering this event because I’ve known plenty of Latinos and Latinas who have been forced to make compromises when their access to good healthcare was limited.
In covering this event, I’m starting a new conversation with the reader, in hopes that this subject will succeed in making its way to day-to-day conversation.
“As a society, we have to make sure that Latinos are healthy, integrated into society, respected, and that we treat them with dignity and that we value health as a human right,” Ortega said.
Reach contributing writer Jorge Solis-Muñoz at development@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Guadalajorge
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.