Getting dick without getting sick

In winter, self-care becomes our religion. We take vitamin D pills as communion, pray to the blue light therapy lamps, and our holy water is — well, water. (Eight glasses a day, to be exact.) However, winter presents a uniquely distressing self-care dilemma. We are sick, and yet, we are still horny.
Cold and flu season begins as early as October and can last until May, which sort of sounds like the entire year. This year in Seattle, we did not experience a noticeable change in flu circulation until the first week of December, when spread of the flu went from the minimal to the low category. Circulation rates rose through January to the high end of moderate, where they currently hover.
In the U-District specifically, though, it’s a different, grosser story. Blame it on the soundtrack of wet coughs playing on loop across campus or on sharing shot glasses with faith that the alcohol will kill the germs — either way, circulation of the flu in the U-District is categorized as high.
But how can we spread our legs without spreading cold and flu?
The short, very disappointing answer is: you can’t.
“When you’re sick you should isolate yourself away from others if you don’t want to get them sick too,” UW medical expert Dr. Helen Chu said.
Cold and flu are spread through tiny droplets from an infected person’s respiratory system. Fluids are kind of part of the whole sex thing, or so I am told.
“It’s very easy to get sick if your mouth touches someone else’s mouth,” Chu said.
Chu entertained the solution of no-kiss-sex briefly but concluded that close proximity was still enough to spread viruses.
“Stay six feet away,” Chu said. “When you cough or sneeze, it travels six feet — about two rows on a bus.”
I don’t know of many sex positions that allow for parties to be six feet apart, much less any that can be performed on public transit.
In the context of a relationship, close proximity may be unavoidable — unless of course you want to go long-distance while your partner waits out the symptoms. Your best bet is to engage in normal cold and flu combating practices: wash your hands, get vaccinated, and eat foods that strengthen your immune system.
Colds usually subside without medical intervention in about a week. The cough can linger, but the virus is no longer contagious — so, have at it.
In the meantime, control your secretions. I know that can be hard for some of us. Make sure you are sneezing into your elbow, disposing of your tissues, and keeping your damn fluids to yourself.
Self-imposed quarantine makes sex just a touch impossible, but creative solutions are always encouraged. Horniness never takes a holiday, and if you cannot physically be with someone, tap into your cybersexuality, do it yourself, or go celibate and study for once. Regardless, sex with a sick person is basically a sure way to get sick yourself. Get nasty in the bedroom — just not cold and flu nasty.
