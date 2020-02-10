We need to talk about bisexuality

The writer understands that engaging in sexual acts is separate to being attracted to multiple genders. The theme of this edition is not just about the physical act of sex but also the idea of sexuality in general.
Bisexuality is a commonly misunderstood and underrepresented part of the LGBTQIA+ community. In between gay and straight, the label is often confused or forgotten all together, lumped in with other forms of queer.
So, we’re turning to the internet — perhaps the perhaps the best place for bisexuals to congregate thanks to endless memes, forums, and threads — and the experts for advice.
Stephanie Yingyi Wang is a UW researcher and activist who focuses on bisexuality in China, one of the more restrictive environments for LGBTQIA+ people in the world.
Together these two provide real world and digital insight into the world of bisexuality, the stereotypes, beauty, and misconceptions behind it all.
Do you identify as gay? Lesbian? What’s the deal with that?
Like everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community, bi+ people choose their labels individually.
Prominant Bisexual activist Robyn Ochs puts it this way on her website: “I call myself bisexual because I acknowledge that I have in myself the potential to be attracted — romantically and/or sexually — to people of more than one gender, not necessarily at the same time, not necessarily in the same way, and not necessarily to the same degree.”
Here’s how users on the subreddit r/thebachelor responded when discussing labels during a debate over a contestant’s sexuality who said they’d be open to “being with anyone.”
u/kasittig: “Pretty much all of my bisexual friends (and me) interchangably refer to ourselves as bisexual and gay. It’s even a trope in the bisexual community that the only women who call themselves gay are bisexual and all of the strict homosexuals self describe as lesbian.”
u/chickfilamoo: “A lot of people use gay/queer pretty interchangeably to refer to people who’s sexualities aren’t definitively straight. Strictly speaking, Alexa (the contestant) seems to think herself as fluid.”
Bisexuals are unreliable partners and other stereotypes
One of the most common bisexual stereotype is that because bisexual individuals are attracted to multiple gender identities/sexes, they cheat more often.
“The idea of disloyalty is true to everyone, and it doesn't matter if you're a bisexual, straight people or gay, anyone can cheat,” Wang said. “In the Chinese LGBT community, bisexuals are often regarded as promiscuous and unreliable. Bisexuals, especially bi-women, are claimed to be more likely to betray the lesbian community once they reach the marriageable age, due to the societal conformity of compulsory heterosexual marriage.”
Another stereotype is that an individual might not look “bisexual enough,” meaning they’re too feminine to be gay, or don’t give off “gay vibes,” in conversation. Bisexuality comes in all shapes and sizes, and you don’t have to look a certain way to prove you’re attracted to someone.
The r/bi_irl subreddit on the other hand, highlights bisexual community stereotypes by turning them into memes. Did you know that cuffed jeans may indicate bisexuality? Did you know liking men and women may also indicate you’re bisexual?
If you don’t identify with any of these, or all of these, it doesn’t make you more or less bisexual. Bisexuality is not an outward appearance or a specific behavior in intimate relationships.
Do you miss men when you’re having sex with women (and vice versa)?
Sexual satisfaction is a commonly debated topic among LGBTQIA+ forums. A recently created subreddit, r/disasterbisexuals, addresses sticky sexual situations head on by opening up the conversation. Just like every other sexual scenario, preference for dick or pussy is not cut and dry.
“For same-sex relationships, my partners would sometimes be very insecure because I could potentially attract every gender, so one way they would reconcile with their insecurity is by denying my bisexuality: one of my partners said I'm a fake bisexual because I stopped dating men after my first girlfriend,” Wang said. “Well, it has to do with my discomfort with a lot of men with patriarchal ideas of women because I'm a feminist. But yes, I am still attracted to men. These incidences really frustrates me because I feel that even my intimate partners could not really accept who I really am.”
On r/disasterbisexuals, one recent post by u/deepmess9 reads, “What's Your ‘No, I'm Totally Straight!’ Story? Mine is the time in fifth grade I pretended to 'trip' over a cord at my best friend Hannah's house so I could fall forward and 'hit my lips against her lips.' Was genuinely shocked & surprised when everyone made fun of me and called me a lesbian.”
Ultimately, sexual experience and preference depends on the individual. Sex toys, threesomes, orgies, and kink can be great for exploring your sexual preferences and understanding the role dick and pussy have in the bedroom.
On r/lgbtsex, another post entitled “What misconceptions should People be aware of regarding gay sex?” u/dcrose89 commented, “Not all guy-guy sex is anal/oral. Not all LGBT+ people are promiscuous and/or poly. Not all girl-girl sex is oral/toys,” which helps illustrate the range of experiences bi people can have.
Lets all agree to stop pretending bisexuality doesn’t exist
Despite the fact that a 2016 study showed approximately 52% of the LGBTQIA+ community identifies as bisexual, that study also showed that heterosexual, gay, and lesbian people exhibit bias, or biphobia, towards bisexual people.
GLAAD’s 2017-2018 report on LGBTQ+ inclusion noted that of the 6.4% of regular characters on primetime scripted broadcast TV that were LGBTQ+, only 28% were bisexual, which means less than 2% of people on TV are cast as bisexual.
“In the straight world, bisexuality is not taken seriously as straight men would fantasize about sex with bi-women; and in the queer world, bisexuals are dangerous species who would destablize their lives and break their hearts,” Wang said.
Even LGBTQIA+ TV does this. The historically monumental and important show “The L-Word,” was regarded as biphobic for ignoring and bashing its character Alice for her bisexuality. When “The L-Word” was rebooted in 2020, Alice no longer appeared bisexual and no main characters who had previously slept with men identified as bi, despite the cast diversifying to include more people of color and trans actors.
In a thread dissussing bisexuality on the L-Word Generation Q, u/mayimsmom commented, “I agree — bi representation on both series has been poor. (...) Alice is very BiNO (bisexual in name only) throughout the series. She gives lip service to a desire for men, but it is not portrayed seriously or authentically, and Dana gets away with a lot of biphobia toward her.”
Newsflash, bisexuality exists.
Am I bi enough?
Yes!
