How to not contract coronavirus (for dummies)

Picture this:
It’s day 32 of self-quarantine. Your dorm room smells like yesterday’s discarded Hot Pocket, the sole ration you have remaining — its moldy sleeve is as dirty and worn down as you are. Your roommates have all transferred out. You now pay $3,500 a quarter or a double that probably should’ve been a single in the first place; you’re wasting away, breathing into a wet mask and scared to catch a disease that seems like the end of the world.
Now picture this:
You go to class and enjoy the Seattle sunshine because you don’t have coronavirus and neither does anyone around you.
“Currently, I think the risk is quite low to the general campus community,” Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, a professor of infectious diseases at the UW, said.
But in the rare event that something does happen, here’s how to keep yourself (and the people around you) safe on a college campus.
Wash your hands
“The things that we do to prevent flu and respiratory cold viruses are the best things we know to protect folks against COVID-19 — washing your hands with soap and water, using alcohol-based gel if you can’t do that,” Gottlieb said.
It’s easy, and in case you forget, here’s a quick refresher from the CDC: it’s as easy as it sounds. The UW has over 500 buildings to its name — it won’t be hard to find a bathroom. And both Center Table and Local Point have gender-neutral, soap-stocked facilities to ensure clean eating. Various shopping centers across campus carry antibacterial soap and alcohol-based sanitizers including the Nook, the HUB, and District Market.
The flu, by the way, is far more deadly and widespread than coronavirus, with one billion cases worldwide versus coronavirus’s 80,000. So be sure to apply these tips 24/7, not just in the event of a pandemic.
Stop coming to school (sort of), and don’t be a jerk about hygiene
Gottlieb tacked on other methods of prevention in addition to the sacred hand washing.
“Staying home when you’re sick, avoiding sick people, using a tissue or your sleeve to cough into instead of your environment, and just being cognizant of your surroundings,” Gottlieb said.
In case someone doesn’t follow the rules and comes into class hacking up a lung, there isn’t much you can do. Wearing a mask yourself doesn’t mean much if the actual infected person doesn’t do the same, but sometimes it’s OK to call someone out for spreading their spit germs into the open air.
“I think certainly a polite reminding of classmates and colleagues about respiratory hygiene and those basic principles is important,” Gottlieb said.
And if you’re that scared to miss, know that professors have been advised to allow absences. You won’t be making many friends by getting the whole room sick.
In addition, Gottlieb reminded students that a quick visit to Hall Health Center is never a bad idea. Located across from the HUB, Hall Health is well stocked with masks, so you won’t have to deal with Amazon’s shortage. Make a quick call or visit their website here to set up an appointment if you feel ill.
In the event your roommate gets sick, just be sure to follow Gottlieb’s advice on hand-washing and try to avoid sharing food or drink.
And remember to treat your fellow students kindly — false information is just as harmful as coronavirus itself.
