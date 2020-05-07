‘Quarantine body?’ Managing disordered eating during the lockdown

I’m going to be more honest with everyone who reads this article than I was with myself for many years. I struggle with disordered eating and body dysmorphia brought on by my personal need to control everything in my life. I was in therapy for about four years and I had my last session right before starting college.
I really thought that I had my eating habits under control. I understood my triggers, and I was more open and willing to talk about my struggles than I had been before. College was an adjustment, of course, but everything was under control, and my mental health was better than it had been since middle school. Then, COVID-19 came to Washington, and my schedules and plans were all thrown off.
If you, or anyone you know, has struggled with an eating disorder before, then you know the one thing almost guaranteed to make it worse is a sudden loss of control.
I’m lucky enough to be quarantined with someone who is supportive and listens to me when I irrationally complain or lash out, but even I feel the eating disorder constantly lurking under the surface. It rears up at breakfast, when I look in the mirror, or when I put on jeans for the first time in two weeks. It’s stressful, and that stress creates a feedback loop that just makes the disordered eating worse.
Social media is another thing that certainly hasn’t helped me feel better about eating in general, and it’s a trend I’ve noticed a lot recently. I go to Instagram for cute dog videos and updates from my friends, but my recommended feed is filled with workout and “what I eat in a day” videos. These types of videos put unnecessary pressure on people to stay in shape during quarantine, to avoid the “quarantine 15,” or even to lose weight during quarantine.
This pressure can be especially damaging to people with eating disorders or those who have suffered from one in the past. Rather than helping someone stay healthy, worries about weight and body changes add to a sense of a lack of control, and this can result in increased disordered eating.
“This is such a stressful time which has [led] us to have so many changes in our life … change in routines, change in what we are doing for work/school, change in where we are doing work/school, change in food accessibility, change in economic stability, change in how we are socializing with others, change in SO MUCH,” Julie Church, co-founder of Opal: Food and Body Wisdom, said via email. “Why would we not think that our bodies too may change in this time?”
She’s right. This is totally unprecedented. Students are all working from home, which can be a trigger for eating disorders in itself, and people have more food stockpiled because you aren’t supposed to go outside. These factors may lead to you eating more, and that’s OK. Despite what the internet and your eating disorder may tell you, gaining weight is perfectly acceptable during a global pandemic, and at any other time.
When I was doing research for this piece, I conducted two very different Google searches, but I was still amazed at how distinct the results I got were. The first was “quarantine and disordered eating,” which got me the National Eating Disorder Helpline, an article with eight tips on how to cope with eating disorders during the lockdown, and an article written by someone with an eating disorder with five reminders for others in the same situation. Those were just the first few results, but reading all of them made me feel better about my struggles.
The second Google search was “how to stay healthy during quarantine.” Each and every resulting article was either entirely about food and limiting how much you eat during lockdown or at least emphasized making sure you don’t eat too much. For example, one article I found was eight tips on staying healthy during the quarantine, and the first tip? Don’t overindulge in food to cope.
This language is dangerous for people with either restrictive or binge eating disorders. If you overindulge, no matter what, you feel like you did something wrong. But you didn’t, I promise.
“Our bodies will adapt and change in this time to keep us safe, to keep us well, and to respond to this current pandemic,” Church said. “My encouragement is that we take a stance of kindness to our bodies in this and curiosity about change, versus criticism about change.”
Church provided a starting point for virtual resources, created by Opal, and there are tons of other eating disorder helplines if you need someone to talk to. Many therapists are also doing telehealth throughout quarantine.
Isolation is difficult for people in recovery from an eating disorder. If you or anyone you know is struggling, please reach out to someone close. It might feel like you’re alone with your struggles because it’s difficult to reach out during quarantine, but you’re not. Don’t let this stop your recovery. It’s understandable to need extra support during this time, so don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.
