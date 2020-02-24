Can a Warren stan date a Bernie Bro?

Editor’s Note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
If you spend more than three minutes a day on Twitter — and I know you do — you’re bound to see something about the current intra-left conflict. If you spend more than 10 minutes on Twitter — again, you do — you’re also bound to be stressed out by it. For most of us, we can revert to the handy mute button for our particularly inflammatory mutuals, but for some of us, that tension follows us offline into our dating lives.
First of all, this sounds awful. The idea of left-wing Twitter discourse following me on dinner dates would have me dropping out of there quicker than Jay Inslee. Politics are hard to compromise within the context of a relationship. How could someone who wants to eliminate most student loan debt get along with someone who wants to eliminate all student loan debt? That’s not just different pages, that’s different libraries.
I know everyone dreams of canvassing for their candidate of choice with someone they love, but occasionally we get a case of star-crossed lovers: a Bernie Bro “feeling the Bern” for a Buttigieg stan; a diehard Warren supporter wanting to awkwardly dance into the arms of someone wearing a “MATH” hat.
It’s unlikely to find a relationship where the romantic parties are in opposing political parties. No purpling here. A relationship between two people supporting different Democratic candidates might be easier to find, but it can be just as divisive. Seriously, you may have the same goal to beat Trump, but “my way or the highway” on how we get there, right?
It doesn’t take a political science major to see that the Democratic party is divided. Most recently in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg both won nine delegates, with Amy Klobuchar securing the remaining six. Twitter Democrats about killed each other over conflicts between far-left favorites Sanders and Warren, which seems only appropriate. I would not be surprised if #NeverWarren sparked a #NeverMySignificantOther in someone’s relationship.
So, what do we do? Should we address our political differences in a civil manner, maybe bounce back and forth with pros and cons for the candidates who have earned our favor, and come to a mutual understanding and respect for each other’s perspectives?
Of course not!
Dump them! You are a traitor to your political ideology if your partner does not share your same beliefs to a T. If they lean slightly in any direction away from your own stance, it is time to kick them to the curb.
None of this nonsense about learning from others; I only date within my echo-chamber. I’m not bisexual, I’m bias-sexual. I only experience sexual attraction to people who are biased to my own worldview.
Clearly, when a Democrat believes something even slightly different than another Democrat, the only option is to cut contact. They are the enemy and are not to be fraternized with (the exception being cathartic hate-sex permitted only on Super Tuesday).
Proper support of any Democratic candidate during the primaries means outright hatred and defamation of the other candidates and their supporters. If you’re voting for Klobuchar, you have to stop sleeping with Bernie Bros and start trashing them on Twitter instead. If you’re all in on Buttigieg, say bye-bye to your Biden-loving boo.
It is impossible to date someone who supports a different Democratic candidate than you. Truly. Even when all is said and done and the Democratic Convention announces the nominee, hold tight to your morals because, obviously, that’s what you’re doing. It’s not about pride at all.
Jokes aside, when there is conflict in a relationship, we don’t just cross our arms over our chests, mute each other on Twitter, and stay stuck in our stubborn ways. Well, hopefully not. We talk out our differences, make reasonable compromises, and work together to build a better future, even if our visions don’t always align perfectly. So, match with a Warren supporter on Bumble, kiss a Bernie Bro, and, no matter how tempting it may be, don’t break up with your girlfriend just because she likes Buttigieg. Hopefully — if we don’t kill each before the National Convention — all Democrats will be voting for the same candidate come November.
Reach columnist Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
