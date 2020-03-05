Baby got back … pain

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as the instant feeling of relief you experience when you hear a cracking noise as you twist your body to stretch out your back in the middle of a two-hour lecture.
Unfortunately, the gratification you felt was actually a release of endorphins from moving your hypermobile joints. This means that the crack you heard was from joints moving around stuck vertebrae, but not moving the actual vertebrae itself. In other words, cracking your back does not fix your underlying back problems.
Chances are, you know at least one person who experiences back pain. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, “about 80% of adults experience low back pain.”
“Usually it won’t hurt initially when I wake up,” student Sofia Helme said. “After sitting in class or just for too long it’ll start hurting and then usually won’t go away until I go to sleep.”
For some students like Helme, discomfort is sharply triggered by certain factors. For others, like myself, the pain is a constant dull ache that never fully disappears.
According to Seattle chiropractor Dr. Kendall Sweeney, there are a multitude of factors that lead to back pain. Making daily changes in your everyday life can drastically affect your back health.
“It’s just something about [college students], they’re not as invested in self-care, as when they get older,” Sweeney said. “That has a lot to do with the fact that sometimes they don’t have as much pain yet, but it doesn't mean there isn’t stuff going on.”
The lack of self-care Sweeney is referring to can take many forms, one of which is your backpack weight. A study found that the average weight for a backpack is 12 to 20 pounds.
“When I see kids’ backpacks and what they have to carry around with them, I am shocked,” Sweeney said. “I think a lot of it has to do with a) they’re probably carrying too much weight, but b) people are wearing their backpacks improperly.”
According to Sweeney, wearing your backpack incorrectly entails not distributing the weight equally on your back. This occurs when students only use one strap, wear their backpacks too low, and use backpacks that don’t have waist buckles.
Apart from carrying heavy weights, another factor contributing to back discomfort is technology. A study from Baylor University found that college students spend eight to 10 hours on their phones a day. When applying that to the UW’s schedule, the average college student spends around 26 days on their phone a quarter.
“There’s natural curves you’re supposed to have on your spine,” Sweeney said. “I’m seeing a lot more lack of curve or even peoples’ spine curving the wrong way at much younger ages. A lot of that is related to technology use because people are spending so much time looking down that it’s putting a lot of unnecessary strain load on different parts of their neck, especially.”
Sweeney’s biggest tip is to reduce screen time or hold your phone at eye level. She recommends two hours of no screens per day, at the least.
If you need yet another reason to get a good night’s sleep, having a high-quality REM cycle is tied to your back health, too.
“[Sitting and carrying a heavy backpack] are, essentially, strains on the body,” Sweeney said. “In order for our body to properly repair from the damage experienced from as a result of that stress, we need to get enough sleep. Because if we don’t get enough hours actually in REM sleep, then the cellular repair that needs to happen doesn’t take place, and so basically we aren’t able to recover completely.”
Sweeney described a vicious cycle that sleep deprivation can lead to. If we are constantly stressing our backs, then it is harder to fall asleep. Yet, not getting enough sleep exacerbates the problem. It is recommended to get a comfortable mattress pad and use pillows to elevate places of pain.
Sweeney further emphasized how lack of mobility and exercise, especially yoga, can help your back pain.
“I think [yoga] strengthens [backs], for sure,” yoga instructor Jordyn Melendez said. “There’s a lot of spine strengthening, and the reason why it’s heavily placed in [yoga] is because we want our students to feel strong enough so that way their core can feel supported.”
Whether it’s getting a new backpack, fixing your sleep schedule, or picking up yoga, putting your back care first should be your top priority for short-term relief and long-term health benefits.
“I wish that more younger people would take better care of their spines and seek out things like chiropractic care earlier on, just to sort of prevent more chronic issues later in life,” Sweeney said.
Reach contributing writer Martina Povolo at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @martinapovolo
