Getting paid to do what you love: Being a student sperm donor

Whether or not we have the sperm to give, I think we have all seen the ad in The Student Survival Kit for Seattle Sperm Bank and been more than a little tempted to exchange reproductive fluid for some extra cash.
Seattle Sperm Bank (SSB) opened its doors — conveniently on the 372 bus line — back in 2008. While one UW student and sperm donor (as per his request to remain anonymous, we’ll call him Kevin) has only been filling up cups for them since November of 2019, you might consider him an ejaculation expert, as he donates every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
“If you actually take into account travel time and everything, I’m making $70 an hour,” Kevin said. “But also, you have a pretty large constraint on how often you can work: I’m only able to donate three times a week.”
After rigorous genetic screening, blood work, audio interviews, and a few not-so-dry runs that in essence turn an orgasm into an interview, Kevin and his sperm proved to be up to snuff for the program.
“Very few [health requirements] are hard and fast rules,” Scarlett Osier, a donor recruiter and client service coordinator at Seattle Sperm Bank, said. “There are things like being a carrier for cystic fibrosis, or spinal muscular atrophy, or having major chromosomal abnormalities that would exclude someone from being in the program. Everything else we evaluate on a case-by-case basis.”
Osier assures prospective donors that something minor, such as lactose intolerance, will not discount you from the program. Health screening continues throughout the program, paid for by SSB.
The processing is tough on the specimen, so donors have to have above-average sperm in both quality and count. While men aged 18–40 who qualify to donate are often capable of producing sperm more often, donors can’t just whip out an adequate sample whenever they want.
“If it has been less than 48 hours [since your last ejaculation], you don’t have the optimal amount of sperm cells in the ejaculate,” Osier said. “At about 72 [hours] is where it plateaus out. Above 96 hours, there starts to be dead cells, and the specimen quality goes down at that point.”
Kevin and Osier both admit that being a sperm donor takes a little planning. When Kevin comes in to donate, he writes down the last time he ejaculated — whether for charitable or recreational purposes. In order to get three donations in a week, Kevin makes sure he comes in early enough on Monday to allow him 48 hours before Wednesday and then another 48-hour window before Friday. Otherwise, it could throw off his whole schedule, which is so ingrained in Kevin he doesn’t even bother to input it in Google Calendar.
SSB requires donors to come in once a week on average and likes to see donors stay for at least six months, as it is expensive to bring new donors into the program.
Kevin claims he has not developed any overlap between pleasure and the sperm bank. He has no Pavlovian response to walking through their doors, no heightened interest for the empty DVD case for nurse porn provided in one of the donation rooms — nor has he developed a receptacle cup fetish. It takes a little more thought than just jacking off into a cup: due to timing, scheduling, and testing constraints, this is not a job for every UW student with a little extra semen lying around.
“One of the other guys at the bank told me that the night before he was at a party and had to pass up an opportunity and he was bummed, but also $70 is $70,” he said.
The opportunity cost of ejaculation can add nuance to otherwise straightforward decisions. For some of us, $70 might not be worth such a disruption to our laissez faire sex lives. Osier claims there’s a little more to it than a quick buck. In fact, SSB sees plenty of young professionals who donate without the motive of financial gain.
“People who want to become donors are very adventurous people, and they’re usually pretty enthusiastic about getting to help other people,” Osier said. “I’ve found that a lot of people who want to become donors are people with close connections to people who have had fertility battles.”
Seattle Sperm Bank’s proximity to the UW campus is helpful, as students traditionally have a commitment to being in the area, but the bank assures they are not exploiting the financial situations of struggling yet sperm-filled students. College student donors, who make up 60 to 65% of SSB’s donor base, are desirable candidates due to their health and to clientele demand for a pool of well-educated and diverse donors.
Osier likes to think of it as a pretty nice trade.
“We help clients achieve their dreams of having children, and we help donors achieve their dreams for their education and future careers,” she said.
