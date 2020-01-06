Nudes for newbs: A nudes-novice’s guide to cyber-sexuality

Editor’s Note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
If you decide to send pictures of your naked body, make sure the receiver has also decided they want to see pictures of your naked body. No one wants an unsolicited tit or tat.
Consent follows the same rules with sexting as it does with in-person sexual encounters; it must be clear, enthusiastic, ongoing, and sober.
So, before you whip out your bits, ask yourself a few questions. The first thing to consider is age. If you or the person you want to swap naked pictures with is under 18, that is illegal. Do not do that.
Next, consider consent at its most basic level: Did this person ask for nudes? If not, did you ask to send them? Consent should be as explicit as possible. Consent is not a mood-killer. Consent is necessary.
Of course, consent is more than just a “yes.” It is a sober “yes.” In all things sexual, a drunk person cannot give meaningful consent — sexting included. Do not send naked pictures to a drunk person, and do not ask a drunk person to send naked pictures to you.
Also consider setting. Personally, I would not want a dick pic sent to me while I’m at sitting at the table for family dinner — surely that’s why the “no phones at the table” rule exists.
If your nudes-buddy is in public, don’t send them things they can’t look at in public. If they are with their friends, don’t send them things that you wouldn’t want someone overseeing. Of course, if someone sees something not meant for their eyes, that is not the sender’s fault, but being cautious and aware of the receiver's location can help avoid these types of accidents.
Once your Snapchat-friend-with-benefits has greenlighted nudity and is in a good place to view some sexy snaps, think about trust. Sexting does not have to be serious or confined to the context of a relationship. You can send nudes to all sorts of consenting adults — friends, classmates, Twitter mutuals, the guy who let you hit his dab pen at Fall Fling, the girl who sold you her CS textbook, whomever. But there has to be a level of trust and negotiation.
Of course — and I cannot stress this enough — if anyone shares sexual images of someone else without their permission, that is a crime and never the fault of the sender. Leaking naked photos and the consumption of leaked naked photos is a violation of the rules of consent, not to mention a violation of the revenge porn laws of Washington state.
If you have specific requests beyond the implied rule that your pictures are not to be shared, be sure to negotiate that first. If the replay feature on Snapchat makes you uncomfortable, voice that. If you want your naked-picture-pal to keep your activities hush-hush from mutual friends, voice that.
Being considerate toward your flirty-photo-friend is a must, but do not forget to check in with yourself. Decide for yourself whether or not you feel comfortable including your face or other features, such as tattoos, that could be used to identify you. Make sure you are fully comfortable with sharing a little clothing-free OOTD with your chosen recipient. This picture may be a little more personal than a black screen with an “S” drawn on to keep your streak.
There are few hard no’s when it comes to intentions behind nudes. Unfortunately, if someone wants to see you naked, it is not an indication that they like you. They might just like you naked. So, do not send nudes with the hopes that it will make someone like you.
Send sexy pictures because you enjoy it, not because you feel obligated or because you have an ulterior motive. It is much more fun that way. And the more fun you have, the more fun the other person will have.
Remember, your clothing-free companion is a person, not just a notification on your lock screen. For some people, sexting involves emotional labor. Unless you have communicated with your provocative-picture-pal that your interactions are purely sexual transaction, try to show respect for this person beyond what is under their clothes. By no means does sexting someone sign you up for an emotional or romantic connection, but when you only hit someone up when you’re horny, it can leave the other person feeling a little used.
This is especially true when feelings are involved and even more so when those feelings are not matched. Just as you shouldn’t send naked pictures to make people like you, you shouldn’t take advantage of someone who likes you and is willing to send these types of pictures to get you to return those feelings. Be respectful.
Please, so long as you have consent, go out into the world sending all the sexy pictures you want. Send that new panties try-on haul! Send that artsy shot of your hair draped over your nipple! Send a dick pic! I don’t know who wants that, but if you can find someone, do it!
