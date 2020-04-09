Reconnecting with nature at a safe distance

It seems like I never wanted to go outside until Gov. Jay Inslee told me I shouldn’t. Pollen makes me sneeze, I don’t like the sun, and laying in the grass leads to bugs crawling on me. But now that I’ve been holed up inside like the rest of the country, I miss the outdoors.
Puttering around my backyard was fine for the first week, but then our lawn and plum tree got boring. So I started walking the Tacoma waterfront. I didn’t even step foot on the sand or dip my toe in the Puget Sound, I just walked on the sidewalk along the water or sat on the rocks and watched the waves. Being outside again and reconnecting with a place I was familiar with was uplifing and a nice distraction from the rest of the world.
With public green spaces like parks and hiking trails closing down, escaping the concrete jungle becomes difficult. Owner and operator of Cascadia Forest Therapy, Michael Stein-Ross, had some suggestions about how to connect with nature from the safety of your home.
Get some house plants
You can order them online and have them delivered right to your home. Just be sure to get ones that will thrive in your space. Once you’ve got your plants all set up, take time to care for them. Water them and talk to them.
“Do it slowly and tenderly,” Stein-Ross said. “I’m taking 20 minutes to water [the houseplants] instead of the quick five minutes I would normally do.”
By turning what used to be a chore into an activity, Stein-Ross is putting more care and effort into the nature around him, something he says is an important aspect of sustainability.
Listen to the sounds of nature
With less air traffic and street traffic, more birds are appearing, according to Stein-Ross. Open your window to listen to their songs. Try hanging or installing a bird feeder near a window to get even more connected. If you live in an area without a lot of birds, try listening to online recordings.
Put on nature documentaries or live nature feeds. Have the Seattle Aquarium sea otters swimming in the background while you clean or study.
Practice forest bathing
Take a virtual forest bathing walk. Forest bathing is a sensory-focused activity that helps people reconnect with the world around them through a relaxing journey through the forest. With a virtual forest bathing experience, you can immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of nature, all from your home.
If you do venture outside, make sure to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Also, try to fight the feeling that being outside means you need to be active. You can go for jogs or do situps in the grass, but even just contacting nature is beneficial.
“Being in nature is good for us,” Stein-Ross said. “For our minds, our immune systems.”
Find a comfortable spot, preferably away from the hustle and bustle, and just sit for a while. Pay attention to every sense as you quietly observe and try to “cultivate tenderness,” as Stein-Ross says.
You can also do nature-related artistic activities like leaf rubbing, preserving flowers, or painting rocks. These activities get you out in nature but also provide a way to interact with nature and bring it back into your home.
“With the pandemic and social distancing, we have a unique opportunity to rediscover our relationships,” he said. “We’re being forced to slow down, which is healthy.”
