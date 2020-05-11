Zoom fatigue and digital concussions

We’ve all been there. It’s hour number seven of classes, office hours, and essay-writing. And then, in the middle of a discussion about the parameters of your next homework assignment, it begins. The vocal distortion encroaches, eating away your professor’s words. The dreaded warning about unstable connection flashes into view. The sudden screen freeze leaves you staring at a collage of 28 faces paralyzed in pixels. The moment of respite gives you a chance to register how stiff, pinched, and drained your body and mind feel.
"It’s kind of like we're not runners, but all of a sudden we've been asked to run a 10k and then we're going from there to a marathon," mental health counselor Treg Isaacson said. Isaacson has worked in individual and group therapy in the mental health clinic at Hall Health for 20 years.
Zoom fatigue is real, and it merits our attention. As the name implies, Zoom fatigue is a deep-seated sense of exhaustion associated with extensive video calls. Worldwide searches of the term on Google have spiked dramatically in recent weeks as lockdowns have dragged on, indicating an increased prevalence of the condition as our personal, professional, and scholastic lives all settle into orbit around online platforms.
“Our minds are together when our bodies feel we're not,” Gianpiero Petriglieri, an associate professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD, told the BBC. “That dissonance, which causes people to have conflicting feelings, is exhausting. You cannot relax into the conversation naturally.”
It takes more mental energy to absorb information and to process non-verbal conversational cues — including facial expressions, vocal tone, and body language — over a video call. The BBC, citing a 2014 study by German academics, reports that a delay of as little as 1.2 seconds on a video or phone call makes people perceive a conversation partner as “less friendly or focused.” Unfortunately, video calls simultaneously demand more focus from us while also making it easier than ever to become distracted. Checking email, searching on Google, and jumping on social media are all just a click away.
While much of the online literature that has sprung up to address Zoom fatigue focuses on the psychological aspect, there is also a physical component that Isaacson likens to a “digital concussion.” Isaacson described how he notices headaches and tightness in his facial and ocular musculature after hours upon hours spent engaging with screens, be it for a marathon of Zoom calls or just online work.
“When we focus on something close to our face, what happens is our eyes dilate and the lens moves in our eye,” he said. “It’s similar to what happens when we are under stress and our eyes dilate because there’s some threat in our environment.”
This dovetails neatly with ergonomic concerns, according to Isaacson. Poor posture, excessive sitting, and unsupportive chairs damage the spine, leading to back pain and impaired movement.
Together, the mental weight of Zoom fatigue and the physical wear-and-tear of “digital concussions” conspire to erode our productivity, happiness, and overall wellness. Dr. Suzanne Degges-White characterizes it as “physical strain plus emotional exhaustion.” These effects are likely to be exacerbated by other stresses induced by the unprecedented stringency of lockdowns and fear of COVID-19.
"The remedy is to make sure you're getting outside, even an hour a day,” Isaacson said. “I would say probably more times than that."
Even if you can’t get out for a longer walk, avoid scheduling meetings and classes back-to-back whenever possible. Create buffer time between on-screen activities to walk around, step outside, and make sure you’re hydrated.
“Get up and move,” Isaacson said. “Make sure you’re stretching.”
The Harvard Business Review concurs. They also recommend that people “avoid multitasking” by closing down extraneous tabs and “reduce on-screen stimuli,” ideally by limiting the active video feeds in meetings to only one — that of the speaker.
Ultimately, Isaacson emphasized how important it is to “trust our bodies [and] trust our minds.” As it becomes trickier than ever to delineate boundaries between our personal and professional lives, it is essential that we pace ourselves as we learn to run the screen-time marathon.
Reach writer Marissa Gaston at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @MarissaJGaston
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.