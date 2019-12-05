The AIDS Memorial Pathway does more than just remember

“There was a funeral a week.”
Reread that sentence. Really think about it. A funeral a week. Every week putting on black clothes, driving out to a church or a cemetery, and burying a friend. Wondering who it would be next week. Maybe it would be you.
Every single week.
According to the story collector for Seattle’s new AIDS Memorial Pathway, Rosette Royale, that’s what many people did during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1890s.
More than 700,000 people have died from AIDS since the first reported cases in 1981. 1995 was the height of the epidemic, and an estimated 48,371 Americans died from AIDS in that one year. That’s 1,010 more people than students currently enrolled at the University of Washington.
But AIDS is not an issue of the past. Globally, there are almost 38 million people living with HIV, the precursor to AIDS, right now. The disease is still disproportionately affecting black and brown individuals, with 37% of those diagnosed last year in King County being black or Hispanic, despite only making up 17% of Seattle’s total population.
The AIDS Memorial Pathway is an in-progress collection of art positioned in and near Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill. During the epidemic, Capitol Hill was the gay center in Seattle, where people socialized and organizations were founded.
The creators of the AIDS Memorial Pathway focused on three factors when collecting stories, choosing art, and picking the location: remembrance, celebration, and honoring. Instead of just mourning lost loved ones, the pathway will also be a place to celebrate the community, honor the efforts of those who helped, and spread awareness that HIV and AIDS are not gone.
“It’s going to be a permanent reminder in a place where people can go to learn about the history of HIV and AIDS in our region,” project manager Jason Plourde said.
The project will have six art zones connected via walkways and will create a new plaza on Denny Festival Street between 10th Ave and Broadway.
The showcased artist, Christopher Paul Jordan, created a touching sculpture that speaks to the LGBTQ community, black and brown individuals, and people with HIV or AIDS. The art will be featured in zone one, directly behind the new plaza.
“The speakers form an X, or a plus sign on its side, to help us think about our connections across communities to the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic,” Jordan said in a speech about his art piece.
The memorial is still in progress and is expected to be finished in mid to late 2020. There is still one space to fill and an open call for interested artists. The designated space is a large wall inside one of Capitol Hill’s housing buildings. The wall would be visible from the street, creating an indoor and outdoor impact. Plourde wants the selected art to focus on women.
“I think that’s been overlooked in a lot of places,” Plourde said. “The role that women have played as survivors, as caretakers, and as activists.”
