Putting the Zoom in Zumba

Braless, barefoot, and AirPods in, I was truly dancing like no one was watching, all thanks to the free online Zumba class offered by The Whole U.
About week two of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, my routine of Animal Crossing, staring aimlessly at the wall, and napping with my cats was getting a little dark, so I decided that I needed to get myself moving.
I chose a twice-weekly Zumba class Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Besides Zumba, I saw that The Whole U offers a variety of free “virtual fitness and mindfulness” classes like a 10-minute mini-strength training four days a week, a deep relaxation class to help process stress, or a total body workout leaving you with a feeling of accomplishment.
In Zumba class, I discovered a lot more than just a class with a poppin’ playlist: I found a virtual community space that is cherished by so many fellow Zumba-goers.
Ph.D. student in higher education leadership, mother of two, and Zumba instructor Dalya Perez has been teaching Zumba at the UW for the past nine years.
Her classes started in the basement of the School of Social Work then expanded to the dance studio of the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center. Now, she is hosting live classes in everyone’s living rooms, backyards, and bedrooms.
Joining these classes was a breath of fresh air. Everyone was so welcoming, empowering, and cheerful, making Zumba become much more than a workout.
“Last week there were over 90 people,” Perez said. “And someone in the chat was like, ‘Hola I am from Honduras; I am a cousin of Karen who knows you from UW.’”
Perez's classes shifting over to Zoom allowed for a reunion of both new and old Zumba lovers. Some members are from when she first started her classes; others are joining from other countries. Perez’s teaching style creates a fun-loving environment where I can both sweat and learn. Her Zumba class gives me hope that by the end of this quarter I might even be able to successfully create a TikTok without completely embarrassing myself.
The routines that Perez creates are designed to get your heart pumping and body sweating, and you’ll feel very accomplished after you finish the workout. The choreography includes anything from yoga-influenced dances to mountain climbers that work your quads.
All of her routines are paired with a perfect song. Perez takes pride in her playlist, as she used to be a DJ by the name “DJ Hotcakes,” a homage to the “hot pants” she used to wear.
“I love putting together a really good playlist,” Perez said. “I love finding music that resonates with the moment that we are in, whether it is the vibe I am feeling personally at the moment or like a global moment.”
Like her music, the movements she teaches reflect strong emotion. Some songs have lots of punches, because sometimes you need to dance out your frustrations; other times, there’s lots of jumping to reflect excitement.
“I will dance my way through all the trials and tribulations of life,” Perez said.
Perez’s classes give me a full-body workout. Honestly, halfway through the class, I turned off my camera and laid on the floor, damp in sweat for a few songs.
Life can be stressful. It’s nice to have some time for yourself once a day to take a break from the constant roller coaster. Utilizing the free classes is a great and positive way to continue practicing self-care when we are all trapped at home.
Reach writer Rochelle Bowyer at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rw_bow
