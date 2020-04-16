Looking toward the future and finding structure in quarantine

Editor’s note: The Isolation Diaries is a Health & Wellness series about living in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each day I wake up at 6 a.m. After brushing my teeth, I throw on my running shoes and hit my daily 5K. Finished with my run, I drink my kale protein shake and promptly finish my schoolwork. I finish out my day bonding with my dear family and hitting the pillow at 9 p.m. sharp.
Just kidding.
My quarantine routine has actually looked more like this: I wake up at 10 a.m. Finally, I get out of bed at noon after watching TikToks for two hours. I pour myself a delicious bowl of stale Cheerios and trek back to my cave where I binge “Glee” for the eighth time. After all this hard work, I take my daily nap, eat dinner, bicker with my family, and maybe do some schoolwork, finally going to bed at 3 a.m.
All jokes aside, the first few weeks of quarantine were pretty rough. I’m someone who thrives on structure, and with the last month feeling like a loop of the week between Christmas and New Year’s, I’ve felt myself crumble. The start of the quarter was a big wake-up call for me to find some semblance of a routine, or else I knew I wouldn’t be able to keep up.
Last week was the first week I finally began to find a routine that worked. I woke up at a decent time every day and gave myself time to enjoy an actual breakfast before starting my day, something I rarely had time for prior to this change. I’ve also begun working out more regularly, utilizing virtual classes and apps like Nike Run Club, instead of random TikTok workouts, to maintain a somewhat structured exercise routine.
But, even though I miss having my structured and busy routine, I have enjoyed using this time to reflect on myself and how I had been viewing my self-worth. It has been nice to step away from feeling like I have to constantly be busy and productive to be successful and to realize that there are so many more valuable and interesting parts of my life that don’t revolve around being a “responsible” adult all the time. Moving back home and being removed from my peers has meant I can’t compare myself to everyone else’s success; instead, I am able to just focus on my own.
Making sure I had a dedicated workspace, specific times to watch online lectures, and some interactions with my friends has been so helpful for me. I’ve tried to work on each of my classes during the times they would have been held normally, a method that has worked well. I’ve used Zoom calls to connect to my different groups of friends: We watch movies together, play trivia, or just check in on one another. These resources have helped me immensely to stay connected.
Staying connected to my family has been harder, though. Around this time during a typical year, my large extended family would all gather at my grandparents’ house for Easter brunch. Every year since I was born, my cousins and I have taken a photo together on Easter. These photos have shown our family grow through good and bad times, each a reminder of how much we value one another, but this year was different.
Doing a “parade” of sorts in each of our individual cars while we waved to our sobbing, heartbroken grandparents made me really reflect on just how surreal the last month and a half has been. Not even in their lifetime has something so global and universal impacted the world. As we all assess the impact and feelings this pandemic has caused, I hope there is a collective effort to prevent something like this from happening again, be it from war, or climate change, or another disaster, and that everyone can recognize the fragility of our daily lives.
Reach writer McKenna Zacher at wellness@dailyuw.com Twitter: @mckennazacher
