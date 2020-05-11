Hall Health and Counseling Center offer mental health support to students virtually

Between the loss of social connection, financial hardships, moving, and an uncertain future, the coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of people in need of support. For students looking for help, Hall Health and the Counseling Center have worked to bring their services to students virtually.
The centers’ most collaborative project is an informal consultation program called “Let’s Talk.” In these sessions, students have the opportunity to talk with a counselor and seek support. During the times that Let’s Talk is offered, students can join into a virtual waiting room, filling out a brief form that will be sent to the counselor.
“You don’t have to call to make an appointment, you don’t even have to decide until right before you go if you want to or not,” Hall Hall associate director for mental health Meghann Gerber said. “The barriers, I think, are really low.”
According to Gerber, Let’s Talk has been a great option for out-of-state and international students during this time, as many licenses only allow counselors to do formal practices on those within the state in which they obtained it. Since Let’s Talk is not considered clinical care or therapy, the centers are able to give some support to students who are now outside of the state.
Another new service the centers have introduced is based around texting.
“In traditional therapy, you go in, sit down, and meet with someone for 50 minutes a week or every other week, and you discuss what you need to discuss,” Gerber said. “Text intervention is like: you text your therapist when something is coming up and you have a question, or you want to talk something through or work on something.”
Text intervention has been a great tool, according to Gerber, because it allows students to get connected with their therapist immediately when something comes up, whereas in traditional counseling, you may forget about things once your appointment comes around. Texting has been a great tool to acknowledge issues that may not come up in weekly appointments.
Text intervention is also a great option for students who may not have much privacy in their home spaces to feel comfortable doing a video conference with their therapist.
“We’re hearing from students that privacy is an issue,” Natacha Foo Kune, director of the Counseling Center, said. “I get ‘I have a bunch of roommates in my home,’ or ‘I share a room,’ whatever the case may be, and that it’s tough to have a private spot to be able to engage in therapy.”
According to both directors, virtual options will most likely stay, even after the pandemic, as options for students who commute or have other obligations during the weekdays and just can’t make it to in-person support.
“The things that felt too daunting to figure out, we had to figure out because of the pandemic,” Foo Kune said. “Now that we figured it out, there are some doors that are open that I think we will want to pursue.”
In addition to the new services, the Counseling Center is continuing regular therapy sessions virtually through Zoom. Crisis intervention, where students can seek immediate support if they or someone they know needs urgent help, is also being offered remotely.
Group therapy is also continuing through Zoom; however, only already-existing counseling groups are offered currently. The centers are, however, offering community forums and workshops to help broaden their support.
One such forum is called “Racism During Our Collective Health Crisis,” which will focus on giving students who may be facing discrimination time to be heard. The forum will take place on May 13 and is open to students who register.
According to Foo Kune, when people are in the midst of a traumatic event, they don’t often seek the support they need, as they are focusing on taking care of other basic needs. At this time, however, the directors of the clinics want students to know that if they’re struggling, they aren’t alone.
“When you’re in that mode, you’re not as aware of your emotions at times, or how you’re being impacted,” Foo Kune said. “We tend to see that impact down the line.”
As the UW harbors an atmosphere of competition and high success, it can be hard for a student to admit when they're struggling. This, however, could cause students to suffer even more in the future.
“For a lot of high-achieving or high-performing students, there is a sentiment that’s like ‘My problems aren’t important enough to take to counseling; those resources need to be reserved for people who have real problems or the ones who are really struggling,’” Gerber said. “It’s really interesting how students put themselves in that category, even though they’re clearly struggling. They’re feeling like, for whatever reason, their situation doesn’t warrant talking to a counselor.”
When those going through trauma are able to reach out to seek support to help them cope, it can often help them psychologically move forward. Now, especially in a time of deep uncertainty and emotional distress, it’s important to be proactive if you can and reach out for help and support.
“No one is going to tell you that the reason you came in is not a good one,” Gerber said. “Ever.”
Students looking for support can find more information on the Husky Health and Wellbeing website.
Reach writer McKenna Zacher at wellness@dailyuw.com Twitter: @mckennazacher
