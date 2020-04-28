How to unf**k your quarantine study posture

With classes taking place virtually this quarter, I'm spending a record amount of time in front of the computer screen. Without a proper desk setup, I've taken to typing assignments on the bed with a pile of pillows behind me or taking Zoom calls cross-legged in front of the coffee table — both I doubt are beneficial to my posture. Many students don’t have access to proper study environments at home, but with almost two more months of spring quarter left, it may be time to unf**k your posture before it can cause any long-term impacts on your health.
Dr. Kendall Sweeney, a Seattle-based chiropractor, states that upper cross syndrome and lower cross syndrome are the conditions she sees the most in patients with bad posture.
“It's a combination of things,” Sweeney said. “It's related to having really weak core muscles, which are important for your posture, and it's also related, these days very much so, to screen usage … You’re not experiencing enough movement when sitting in one position for too long and your head and neck are consistently in a posture of looking forward and down.”
There is a term in chiropractic called “creep” that can result from long periods of abnormal posture. It results when your muscles start to fatigue when they are in a certain position, and any kind of poor posture that may be happening when the fatigue hits can turn into worse and worse posture. Sweeney recommends taking a break every 15 minutes to stretch and walk around the house or apartment as a simple way to counter creep.
Dr. Kyle Shilling, a physical therapist and clinic director of University Physical Therapy, brings up some important considerations that go into creating an ergonomic work and study setup.
“In terms of the computer screen, you'd want your eyes to be looking at the top of the screen,” Shilling said. “You want your feet on the ground with your hips at 90 degrees. Your elbows should be rested at your sides bent at 90 degrees and your wrists straight and not too flexed, because it can cause carpal tunnel.”
He lists these as some ways students can fix their workspaces at home to be more posture-friendly: If your chair is too high, you can get a stool or books to put under your feet. If your monitor is too low, you can prop it up on books. If your work surface is too high, you can put a keyboard on a pillow on your lap to get it at the right height.
When sitting, Sweeney recommends putting a pillow down the small of your back for lumbar support.
Shilling also cites exercises and stretches as preventative measures for serious issues that can result from bad posture. He recommends looking online for anti-sitting or postural exercises to do in between work sessions. While keeping active in quarantine is a good habit to maintain, sudden intensive activity after prolonged periods of sitting can cause more harm than good.
“When you’re having shoulder, neck pain or any type of musculoskeletal pain that isn't going away with self care and it’s been lingering for more than a few days,” Shilling said. “There might be … some type of musculoskeletal imbalance that can be better diagnosed and get targeted treatment for.”
Physical therapy clinics are considered essential health services and are still open for visits under the new COVID-19 state regulations. Some clinics, such as University Physical Therapy, are offering virtual sessions online for people who don't feel comfortable leaving their homes, and Gov. Jay Inslee has mandated that all insurance companies cover these as normal physical therapy visits.
