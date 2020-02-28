The downside of downers: Depressant drugs

Altered States is a series that intends to educate readers about drugs for the sake of harm reduction.
In my high school, there was a boy known as “the xan-man”: “xan” being short for Xanax and “man,” only attributed to him for rhyme's sake. He was given this name because of his recreational use of Xanax, a prescription sedative that treats the symptoms associated with anxiety and panic disorders.
One day, he grabbed the little white rectangles from his mom’s medicine cabinet and stashed them in his backpack.
Some say he took one too many, or a handful, or he downed the whole bottle. Regardless of the amount, it was enough to knock him unconscious in second period.
Paramedics revived him, but it is rumored that his heart stopped and he was legally dead for a whole minute. Of course, that might all be hearsay.
What’s not hearsay is that depressant drugs like Xanax and other benzodiazepines, as well as more common depressants like alcohol and marijuana, are dangerous, and you should understand the dangers before they kill you.
“We describe a depressant drug as anything that reduces the excitability of a person,” Dr. Charles Chavkin, professor of pharmacology in the UW School of Medicine, said.
Unlike stimulants, which arouse the nervous system, depressant drugs suppress it and calm the user down, hence the colloquial name “downer.” Prescription depressants include sedatives, tranquilizers, and hypnotics and are usually prescribed to treat insomnia, allergies, and anxiety.
Good: taking prescriptions as prescribed by those licensed to prescribe them.
Not great: taking depressants that are prescribed to someone else, or misusing your own prescription.
Possibly not good: using non-prescription depressants like alcohol and marijuana.
“If you’ve taken depressants, your judgment is really impaired,” Chavkin said. “You’re more likely to do risky things you wouldn’t normally do, and those risky things can get you killed.”
Like any drug, when you introduce a depressant into the body, you are altering the way your brain functions. Unsurprisingly, when your brain works differently, you make decisions differently; the repercussions of which you are still very much accountable for.
Aside from the risk of being stupid — or rather, stupider than usual — there exists, as with many drugs, the risk of overdoing it.
If you are not prescribed a prescription depressant, any amount of prescription depressant you take is technically “overdoing it.”
“Anxiety is part of our natural emotional range, but if you take a medication that will reduce your anxiety too much, things that should arouse you, things that you should care about — that exam coming up, that special event you should prepare for — you’re not going to be prepared,” Chavkin said. “You lose the ability to do what you need to do because you don’t have the normal amount of arousal that would be appropriate.”
If the level of anxiety you experience does not interfere with your life, and you take a depressant designed to treat anxiety, the effects of the drug may actually interfere with your life. Dependence on depressants like benzodiazepines, alcohol, and even marijuana can be a huge life interference.
“A person who is a heavy, daily recreational marijuana user can develop the same kinds of addiction that individuals who are regular, daily users of oxycodone or heroin,” Chavkin said.
Use of depressant drugs, especially marijuana, can unmask pre-existing vulnerabilities to conditions such as epilepsy and schizophrenia.
“Heavy regular consumption of THC in any form will damage the wiring process of the brain, and this comes out in behavioral disorders: increased risk of depression, increased risk of schizophrenia,” Chavkin said. “Schizophrenia is very rare. Increased risk means it goes from being seen in one percent of the population to 1.2% of the population … if you have a vulnerability to schizophrenia, regular marijuana use is a very bad idea.”
While marijuana use is not recommended if you are vulnerable to schizophrenia, you are not aware of that vulnerability until the disorder is developed; it’s a hindsight 20/20 thing.
Another risk, and this is a big one: death. Mixing a benzodiazepine with alcohol will kill you. Anytime you take any drug, prescription or over-the-counter, check to see how it reacts with alcohol (and not through experimentation). Mixed or otherwise, too much of any depressant is lethal.
“[Depressants] suppress the activity of the nervous system,” Chavkin said. “A little bit of a depressant drug will calm you down, a little bit more will help you sleep, a little bit more will stop you from breathing; all the same thing, it's just a matter of degree.”
Moderation is key. Unfortunately, there is no serving size for drugs. There’s not a huge difference between what will make you drowsy and what will make you die.
“Be careful with how much you consume, be careful of your environment, be careful of risky behavior that can get you killed, and be cognizant of your friends,” Chavkin said.
For some, weed, alcohol, and yeah, even the occasional unprescribed benzodiazepine can be a good time; just don’t make a good time your last time.
