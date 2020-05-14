Caffeine and how its consumption has changed during quarantine

College often becomes a competition over who has the most work on their plate, who is the most exhausted, who is the most sleep-deprived, and who drinks the most caffeine.
At the UW especially, coffee culture is huge. The UW is located only six miles from the Starbucks corporate office, and there are 133 Starbucks locations in Seattle alone.
College normalizes caffeine addictions. On both of the campus tours I took before enrolling, my tour guides boasted that you’re never more than two minutes away, in any direction, from your next cup of coffee on campus. Sure, the accessibility of my next caffeine fix is nice, but constantly hearing people boast about how much coffee they’ve had in one day as a competition can make you feel like you’re out of the ordinary because you’ve only had one cup in a day.
In an environment that normalizes caffeine consumption, how much is too much?
Caffeine is an organic compound that is water-soluble and absorbed into the bloodstream within 15 to 120 minutes of ingestion at its peak concentration. It is a central nervous system stimulant, which is why people use it to wake themselves up in the morning. Its effects usually go away after four to 12 hours, depending on your genetics, according to Dr. Anne-Marie Gloster, a lecturer in the nutritional sciences program.
Gloster said that people consume different amounts of caffeine depending on if they're a fast or slow processor. Typically, slow processors drink less caffeine because it takes longer for their body to process it and to feel the complete effects. Fast processors get the effects of caffeine much quicker and, therefore, drink more to get the effects for longer.
Senior Yihva Tan[CQ] stated that the only negative effect he experiences from not consuming caffeine is feeling lethargic and unmotivated. Overall, he experiences a lot more positive effects from caffeine, like productivity and better grades due to better concentration.
Before quarantine, Tan was drinking 5-Hour Energy, but he made the switch to cold brew and pre-workout supplements because they’re more cost effective. Tan didn’t feel the need to drink as much caffeine before quarantine because he would have breaks between classes and during his commute that allowed him to regain his motivation. He said that his caffeine consumption has increased since quarantine because he doesn’t have time to recuperate, but he doesn’t think it will change much once quarantine is over.
“During the quarantine, I definitely feel like I needed to do classwork and I needed to be more active, proactive at work,” Tan said.
Some positive effects from consuming coffee are a reduced risk for migraines, type two diabetes, depression, suicide, Alzheimers and dementia, liver cancer, cirrhosis, Parkinson’s, colorectal cancer, gout, prostate cancer, and stroke, according to Gloster.
Senior Cathy Dao has decreased her caffeine consumption since quarantine began. On a normal day, Dao would consume one to three espresso drinks a day, but in quarantine, that has drastically decreased to one to three times a month. Because she was so used to her daily fix, Dao noticed the negative effects from not consuming caffeine, such as lightheadedness, sweating, and migraines that lasted about a week.
“On every block it’s like two coffee shops, it’s crazy,” Dao said. “And then you just see it and you're like, ‘I’m kind of craving it right now.’”
Dao hopes her caffeine consumption doesn’t change after quarantine, but realizes that with attending grad school next year, it will probably return to previous levels and maybe even get worse.
“We only drink coffee all the time because ... it’s around every corner,” Gloster said.
The FDA states that a daily intake of up to 400 milligrams of caffeine — about four to five standard cups of coffee — is not associated with negative effects.
Once you start going over this safe amount, you can experience things like coffee breath, benign cysts, an increase in urinary output, a slight rise in blood pressure, sleep disruption, gastrointestinal or esophageal issues, and unpleasant withdrawal symptoms.
The FDA also reports that rapid consumption of highly concentrated caffeine (coffee not included), can be extremely dangerous, leading to seizures or death. Some highly caffeinated products are marketed as dietary supplements and sold in bulk containers, making it the consumer's responsibility to measure out servings. If this is done inaccurately, there is a potential for toxic effects.
Caffeine dependencies have both positive and negative effects, but as long as your coffee is consumed in moderation, feel free to indulge in the newest drinks and brewing methods once the store around the corner opens up again.
Reach writer Iseabel Nance at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
