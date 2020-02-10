Ass-trology: From the top of your head to the tips of your toes, the sexual forces at play in your life (for the next month and a half)

Aquarius: The most humanitarian of the signs, you will have passionate sex with a close friend as David Attenborough coos in the background, “Their habitat decreasing at an unimaginable rate, the elephant seal may never see the end of this decade.”
Pisces: Despite reading, writing, and participating in sex-positive jokes and discussions both on Twitter and in person, you will not be having sex for this next month and a half, at least.
Aries: Bring Mars into the bedroom and embrace your dominant side. You like diving headfirst into challenging positions, so when one leg is tied to the coat rack and the other to the ceiling fan, you can scream upside down, face red from the blood rushing to your head, “I AM THE GOD OF WHORE.”
Taurus: With Taurus ruling the throat, neck, and vocal cords, this month is your time to assert yourself in the bedroom; tell them what you want and how you want it. Also, lavender-scented lube will add aromatherapy to the mix, putting you in a relaxed mood, so that afterward, when comfortable and satisfied, you can ask them “what are we?”
Gemini: The test will come back negative.
Cancer: You handle the material and emotions well and, as a result, will be the giver of a pegging for the first time.
Leo: Oh la-di-dah, this upcoming month will be a gift. After careful consideration, you and three other Leos will enter a quadruple. When relaying these four-way experiences to your Pisces friend, you will use the words “exuberance,” “ecstasy,” and “true spiritualistic melding,” completely oblivious to the single tear welling in the Pisces’ eye.
Virgo: After a third date, your partner will say they have feelings for you. You have them back. Then, you will superficially try to watch a movie before having passionate sex in two positions. The positions are up to you (but nothing standing up). Your friends are happy for you and the future is bright.
Libra: You hate being alone, which will be a problem. Feigning that the person who comes over every Thursday after work will change their mind about being ready for commitment, you put control in their hands. What they ask in these casual encounters, you will feel compelled to do so as not to end up alone tonight. This includes feet stuff. Lots of feet stuff.
Scorpio: Equipped with power, passion, and deriving strength from the psychic and emotional realms, you will be the receiver of a pegging for the first time.
Sagittarius: You will try to make the situations described in the other horoscopes a reality in your life, only to fail and question why there is not a tailor-made sexual adventure in your future for the next month and a half, at least.
Capricorn: You are serious and independent. You have that friends with benefits and you will have good but not great sex consistently on your schedule. Later this month, you will try light bondage. It will be fine.
