A Twix up your sleeve: Razors and drugs are not and never were in your Halloween candy

I went trick-or-treating for over 10 years and never once had someone tamper with my candy, my brother’s candy, my friend’s candy, or my classmates’ candy. My parents didn’t even check. I didn’t hear about the razor blade myth until I was in middle school and was doing my last years of trick-or-treating (yes, I trick-or-treated until I was 14).
I’ve only met one person who checked a kid’s candy, and they never found anything.
In their article “The Razor Blade in the Apple: The Social Construction of Urban Legends,” Joel Best and Gerald T. Horiuchi explain that the urban legend, also named “Halloween sadism,” started in the 1970s, with apples instead of candy. The fear was that razor blades or needles would be pushed into apples and then given out to kids.
Halloween sadism first made a real impression in 1970, when there were 10 reported incidents of tampered candy across the country. The number rose to 14 the next year but quickly declined to one the following year.
A “Halloween sadist” was the scapegoat for common fears in the late 60s and early 70s. Threats to children were on the rise. Reports of child abuse were increasing and left the nation seeing every child as a potential victim of atrocities.
With the continuation of the Vietnam War, social tension, and mistrust of others were also growing. According to Best and Horiuchi, this fear, combined with the newly developed anxiety around protecting children, allowed the myth of Halloween sadism to flourish.
After 1973, reported incidents of contaminated candy hovered at zero to three per year until Halloween 1982, when the number increased to 12. This came just over a month after the Tylenol murders.
The Tylenol murders were a series of deaths due to Tylenol pills that had been tampered with. It is believed that the pills were taken from store shelves, laced with deadly potassium cyanide, and then returned to the shelf to be bought by others.
The culprit took seven lives in the Chicago area but was never caught. The incident led to new safety laws around food and drug packaging, like peel-away seals over pill bottles.
Many incidents of reported Halloween sadism have turned out to be exaggerated or not related to Halloween candy, like the death of Kevin Toston. The five-year-old supposedly died after ingesting heroin-laced candy, but it was later discovered that he found the heroin in his uncle’s home.
Some of the mass panic can be attributed to news coverage. Despite the few incidents, news outlets covered Halloween sadism extensively and painted a more worrisome picture than some thought was necessary.
While the fear of razors or needles has diminished, a new form of suspected Halloween sadism has taken its place: drugs. It seems that every year, Facebook moms share posts warning to be on the lookout for ecstasy being passed off as Halloween candy. Ecstasy does often come in shapes similar to sugary candies such as Smarties or Pez.
But every year, screenshots of these posts are shared on Twitter, usually with a caption similar to “no one is going to give away their drugs for free.” And it’s a solid argument. Cannabis-laced candy or ecstacy tablets are not cheap, and people think this urban legend is even less plausible than the original.
Twitter has highlighted the absurdity with new a meme saying kids will have to pay for any drug-laced candy.
But like with the original fear in the 70s, media and police are taking the perceived threat seriously. They annually issue warnings to parents, often with stories of “recently seized” drug-laced candy as evidence.
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Reach writer Miranda Milton at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mirandamilton99
