Information deficiency is a barrier to opioid treatment in prisons and jails

Medications for opioid use disorder (OUD) — methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone — have been linked to lower mortality rates. But despite their effectiveness, they are currently underutilized for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals.
Because of this, American prisoners lack avenues to recover from opioid abuse, which has devastating effects on the communities who are most often incarcerated.
Nonviolent drug offenders constitute a large portion of the U.S. prison population, largely due to the “War on Drugs.” This campaign, started by President Nixon in the 1970s, functioned to incarcerate those with substance abuse disorders under the guise of reducing the proliferation of illicit substances.
Almost half a century later, the prohibition of illegal drugs has objectively failed in its goal to reduce the expansion of such drugs while placing vulnerable populations at disproportionate health risks.
A study led by researcher Caleb Banta-Green at UW’s Alcohol & Drug Abuse Institute explored potential ways in which intervention in opioid substance abuse could continue for incarcerated individuals after their release from prison. Participants in the study who went through the “treatment decision making intervention” (TDM) were more likely to take medication for OUD upon release.
TDM is a process in which trained researchers and accompanying staff facilitate discussions with a patient surrounding potential avenues of care, whether those be through medication, social support, and/or outpatient and inpatient care.
Mandy Owens, a research scientist at the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Institute, notes that the present study addresses the need to move beyond an abstinence-only detox structure. Being isolated through incarceration often means that someone will have negative long-term health outcomes.
“Most jails are not providing our front-line treatment for opioid disorder,” Owenssaid.
Not only has isolation-based practice been shown to not be effective in addressing public health, its maintenance can produce dangerous results. Providing medicated opioid treatment addressed some of the dangerous results.
“The importance of providing the option for these treatments in these facilities is because of the high rise of overdose when people get released home,” Owens said.
Former inmates are 10 times more likely to die during an overdose than individuals who have never been incarcerated.
There is overwhelming evidence in support of medication-based treatment for OUD, so why hasn’t it been implemented on a wide scale? Stigma.
There is no requirement for those who are in positions of power within law enforcement, who shape treatment in jails and prisons (or the lack thereof in many cases), to have education on evidence-based treatment methods [CQ-interview].
Owens provides training to facilities and works to break down the information gap between medical professionals and law enforcement actors. Translating statistics to action involves communication, according to Owens.
“We’ve been doing a number of training with jails and prisons, and there’s just something about having a face-to-face conversation about it,” Owens said. “We can’t just show people the data and expect it to change.”
This isn’t unique to OUD treatments within prisons. Safe injection sites continue to face barriers, despite research suggesting they promote positive health outcomes. Such sites offer professional supervision for drug use to avoid deaths from overdose and can point individuals toward accessing treatment.
The study conducted by Banta-Green, however, emphasized that the treatment only showed to be effective for a month. Upstream structural dilemmas must be addressed to prevent patient relapsing.
Banta-Green’s study revealed obstacles that individuals face while attempting to sustain treatment outside of prison. These obstacles can span from having a busy schedule with probation or parole visits to searching for housing to attempting to seek out health insurance.
Only 16% of those who used a medication-based treatment to address OUD utilized the program in a follow-up period.
The status of being incarcerated places those who face substance abuse and the symptoms of withdrawal in a particularly vulnerable spot.
“[Withdrawal] can be [an] extremely distressing uncomfortable process, like the worst flu you’ve ever had,” Owens said. “Things like vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, [and] you don’t feel safe.”
Though larger structural modifications are critical to ensuring long-term sustained changes for communities battling addiction, creating a communication channel about new potential treatments could be a step in the right direction.
Reach Contributing writer Aliyah Musaliar at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aliyarn5
