Beyond condoms: How PrEP can protect you

The conversation surrounding safer sex supplies often begins and ends with external condoms. But there’s a world of nifty tools out there designed to improve your peace of mind (and even pleasure) regarding your sex life: internal condoms, finger cots, dental dams, and lube, to name a few. And if you’re concerned about contracting HIV, the wonder treatment of preexposure prophylaxis, commonly referred to as PrEP, has your back.
If you’re in the demographic to which PrEP is usually advertised (i.e. people with penises who have sex with other people with penises, especially in black and Latino communities), you might already be familiar with it. PrEP is a once-daily pill that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV during sex by 99% when taken correctly. Its side effects are also rare and typically minor.
“In the beginning … there’s less than 5% of people who have what’s called the ‘startup syndrome,’” Elyse Tung, the director of clinical services at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy, said. “Maybe some headaches, upset stomachs, nausea … [but] 95% of people right off the bat will find it very easy to take.”
The Kelley-Ross Pharmacy, based in The Polyclinic’s Madison Center, was the first organization in the nation to offer PrEP through a pharmacy model (that is, patients can just come into the pharmacy without seeing a doctor beforehand). It offers One-Step PrEP, meaning that patients can set up an appointment to get screened, tested, and prescribed PrEP all in one place.
UW students (and the U-District community at large) can also obtain PrEP through Hall Health, which offers HIV testing and several related services.
“Often people think that HIV prevention medication is kind of like abortion or something, where you have to go to the HIV prevention clinic to get it,” director of health promotion at Hall Health, Patricia Atwater, said. “But you can go to a regular doctor and they should be able to prescribe that for you.”
Any one of Hall Health’s primary care doctors can prescribe PrEP, so you can choose the provider that’s best for you. At an appointment to obtain PrEP, you will receive a rapid test of a cheek swab or finger prick of blood to ensure that you are HIV-negative prior to starting the medication.
There are many reasons why people may want to opt for a more anonymous method of HIV testing, since a positive test from a standard doctor will appear on a medical record, and the test itself may be billed to insurance. This can be problematic for a patient whose parents, partner, or other family members may receive the bill if the patient wants to keep the fact that they had the test confidential.
Atwater clarified that Hall Health’s HIV testing procedure, while confidential, is not anonymous. It will show up on a patient’s medical record and may be billed to their insurance.
Fortunately, there are community resources that offer anonymous testing. Gay City, located in Capitol Hill, is the most prominent.
“For people who are high risk and low income, Gay City can be a really good option,” Atwater said.
Gay City is a resource for anyone looking to access PrEP or determine whether it’s right for them.
“We have two bilingual PrEP navigators who serve as queer health advocates and provide a warm, attentive approach to helping clients,” Melvin Givens, director of marketing and comunication for Gay City, said via email. “Our navigators also have several years in providing LGBTQ+ health services.”
PrEP’s lesser-known cousin, PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), is an emergency medication used when someone has had an accidental exposure to HIV. It can’t be used regularly like PrEP, but when taken within 72 hours of exposure, it can drastically reduce the risk of the person contracting HIV.
Kelley-Ross Pharmacy offers One-Step PEP, too; Hall Health can also prescribe PEP, according to Atwater.
“Our partners at Harborview Medical Center [also] have a strong history of providing easy access to PEP,” Givens said.
HIV is no longer a death sentence for most people, and that’s something to celebrate. It is also now more preventable than ever before. Accessing resources like PrEP and PEP, if you know that your lifestyle puts you into a higher risk category for contracting HIV, can be facilitated relatively easily by many of these Seattle organizations. And you deserve to access the medications that protect your health and safety without shame or unnecessary barriers.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Mac Murray at wellness@dailyuw.com.
