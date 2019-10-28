Women seeking women seeking women

Editor’s Note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
To me, the most difficult step in the dating process is the first one. Finding someone to date is a daunting task, to say the least. So many variables have to align. Honestly, it's a miracle that people fall in love at all.
You have to both be attracted to each other, want the same thing, and both be emotionally mature — and it helps if you’re in the same time zone. On top of all that, when you are a woman seeking women, you might want to find a woman who is also seeking women.
As you may already know, this is exceptionally difficult. If you want to date blondes, you just look for the visual indicators of a blonde: blonde hair.
If you want date to women as a woman, there is no universal, visual indicator of a queer woman. Also, it’s sort of an automatic deal-breaker for your pursued to be heterosexual — unlike in the hair color example, which is a completely negotiable preference, not a sexual orientation.
While unfortunately the vast majority of queer women are not going about their day with pride flags draped over their shoulders, there are some ways to see if that cute girl from lecture is into girls.
To be honest, when it comes to one-time encounters at coffee shops or spotting a girl across the room at a party, there’s no one way to get a solid, well-evidenced assumption of her sexuality, but I would encourage you not to approach this through the lens that people are straight until proven otherwise. Lean into this ambiguity, be curious, and figure it out.
You can look for pride pins on her backpack, but that could easily be an indicator of a visible ally and not your future wife. If she happens to be wearing a Hayley Kiyoko t-shirt, you might assume she worships at the church of lesbian Jesus, but alas, heterosexuals can also bop to “Girls Like Girls.”
To really assess someone’s sexuality, you have to get to know them beyond the initial attraction. In conversation, it is much easier to tell if someone likes women.
Try bringing up famous queer women. Everybody knows Ellen, both Page and Degeneres, but does she know less mainstream public figures with a majority queer women following? Ask her about Kate McKinnon. Ask if she listens to King Princess. Does she understand the cultural significance of Brie Larson?
If she does not know or care about these people, that does not make her straight, just as the awareness — or better yet, the appreciation — of these women does not mean she’s attracted to women. However, I do believe this is a more effective strategy than merely judging on whether she’s wearing a flannel.
Clothing is almost never a good indicator of sexuality. The stereotypical wardrobe of a queer woman is not the only way a queer woman can dress. Unless her shirt literally says, “Look at me, I’m a lesbian!” or “I identify as bisexual,” assumptions based on clothing are groundless and can be problematic.
Instead, try to make yourself more visible. You could be bold and wear a shirt that announces your sexuality, or you could just bring up your sexuality in conversation. This might seem awkward, but there are a few subtle ways to achieve this.
Try mentioning an ex-girlfriend. I almost never advise bringing up an ex to someone you are interested in, but in this case, if you make the anecdote short, harmless, and for the purpose of expressing your interest in women, it can be an effective strategy.
Also, try plugging gay organizations. Do you frequent the Q Center? Ever go to movie nights with Gal Palz? She might be more inclined to reveal whether or not she’s interested in dating women if she gets the vibe that you are as well.
If in-person investigation seems too risky, there are strategies to sleuthing remotely. Though this is kind of a shot in the dark, check her Facebook. In basic information, the user has the option to display what gender(s) they are interested in. However, not many people use this feature, because we use Facebook to keep in touch with our extended family, not to supplement Tinder.
Instagram and Twitter are probably a better bet. Our profiles on these platforms are curated to appeal to a different audience, more usually made up of our friends and peers. Look for posts at pride parades, pictures of former partners, and heart emojis that correspond with the colors of the bisexual or pansexual pride flag (which is more common than you think).
On Twitter, a woman who often retweets or likes a tweet about LGBTQIA+ issues or activism is either an ally or queer herself.
I remember in high school getting an inkling that a girl in my math class was gay because she followed a bunch of queer women YouTubers. Of course, to confirm this, I asked her, as that’s the only way to actually know, but this little bit of evidence gave me a bit more confidence to my hypothesis.
When it comes down to it, you cannot know someone’s sexuality until they outright tell you, and I get it — that can be frustrating for all the queer women struggling to find dating prospects. But queer women are all around us. Queer woman are wearing pink dresses or combat boots or both. They have pixie cuts or hair down to their waist or somewhere in between. They wear vanilla cupcake perfume or Axe body spray or a non-scented deodorant. And I think that’s beautiful.
