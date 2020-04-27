I went on a Bumble Zoom date and I didn’t hate it

Editor’s Note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
His Bumble profile did not specify a height. Not that it ever matters how tall a man is, but there would be no way for me to tell if “6’ if you care about that sort of thing” was actually “5’10” and I’m lying because my fragile masculinity makes me care about that sort of thing.” We would not be comparing heights on this date.
We would be on our beds — separately, gazing into each other's eyes, or rather, the pixelated renderings projected on our Zoom call. Trust me, Zoom does not do these deep blues justice.
Dating is usually unpleasant, and I seldom recommend anyone attempt it, but alas, the world is ending and I am lonely.
In these, dare-I-say, unprecedented times, dating has become all the more difficult. If you’re in an existing relationship, you have issues. If you’re single, you have (and have always had, let’s be honest) issues. We’re not meeting the loves of our lives on our biweekly grocery runs. We aren’t accidentally grazing a stranger's hand as we both reach for the last pack of toilet paper. (If you are, please use Lysol.)
I wanted to give some big sister-type advice about Zoom dates, and then I realized I had never been on one. I would never give advice about something I hadn’t successfully done. That’s why I never write about making boys like you. That’s an ongoing investigation 20 years in the making.
Whenever I FaceTime or Zoom anyone, I do so on a computer. I like to have my hands available to accommodate my nervous habit of playing with my hair. Also, it ensures that the angle stays flattering throughout the call, unlike if I were to hold my phone at a low, comfortable angle and effectively destroy any illusion that I am attractive. Also, my picture is bigger on my computer and I like to look at myself. The illusion tricks me too.
To be honest, I didn’t do a lot to prepare for this date. I didn’t feel the patriarchal pull to shave legs — usually my pre-date rituals include some turmoil over my internalized misogyny. I appreciated the efficiency of Zoom dating.
What I did do to prepare was clean my room. This man was guaranteed to be invited upstairs to my bedroom simply because that’s where the date was. I even made my bed. I don’t do that for just anyone.
On a regular date, if there is a lull in the conversation, you can look to your surroundings and use that as an equal jumping-off point. Or you can just start making out. The main thing that separates a Zoom date from a regular date (besides the obvious) is that you don’t have shared stimuli.
I certainly did not want to be caught staring blankly into my webcam with nothing to say and no lips to rely on, so in addition to making my bed and combing my hair for the first time in days, I also prepared a few back-up conversations. As someone who is anxious in social situations to begin with, I like to go into most interactions with a few stories in my back pocket.
In quarantine, we aren’t generating as many new interesting stories to share with dates, but if you are going on a Zoom date with a stranger, your stories don’t have to be new. And if you’re hot, they hardly have to be interesting.
I recycled some old stories, but in reality, I kind of do that on normal dates too. I really only have a handful of date-worthy stories, and half of each story is devoted to me laughing at myself because no one else will.
In all honesty, my Zoom date was sort of like any other date. We made small talk, we both ordered pad thai (to our respective houses); he was charming, I was annoying. But the lack of physical proximity definitely took away some of the fun. We might have been talking on the computer, but there was no electricity. So yeah, sort of like any other date.
I couldn’t rely on the physical to keep this other person entertained. It was new. It forced me to rely solely on my conversation skills and personality rather than the much less pressing visual component and non-existent physical aspect of a Zoom date. There might be a potential to delve really deep with another person during quarantine before introducing touch — if you’re into that sort of thing.
Right now might not be the time to seek dating opportunities, but we do have time to do some reflection. Seeing what you miss about pre-apocalyptic dating might help realize what you value in a relationship. Then, when this is all over and we can be gross and have reckless skin-to-skin contact, we’ll appreciate it all the more.
Reach columnist Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.