Kitchen lounge closures raise student concerns in the dorms

This past fall quarter, UW Housing & Food Services (HFS) instituted a variety of COVID-19 protection measures to keep residents safe. But for some students, these measures have raised unexpected concerns.
Closing dorm lounges that are too small for social distancing seems, at first glance, a no-brainer. But for Emily Klein, the closure of a kitchen lounge nearest to her means she has to walk to the other side of Willow Hall to prepare her food, sometimes finding the kitchen already at capacity.
According to Klein, she and her roommate specifically chose a room close to a kitchen lounge space so that Klein, who eats kosher, could prepare meals with ingredients from the nearby District Market. But because she didn’t know which lounges would be closed beforehand, she said she felt frustrated that her best efforts to prepare for life on campus had fallen short.
In her eyes, the issue extended beyond her own inconvenience.
“It disproportionately disadvantages students who, for whatever reason or another, want to cook for themselves, either because they want to be healthy, because they have a specific diet, [or] because they have specific religious preferences,” Klein said.
Klein also expressed concern that the increase in cross-building traffic and students sharing a reduced number of lounges could increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
After sharing her situation with residence hall leadership but finding no real accommodations, she contacted the Residential Community Student Association (RCSA) and organized a petition. She said she offered solutions such as alternating which lounges are open on each floor on different days of the week to equalize access for students on opposite sides of the building.
This all culminated in a resolution by ASUW to advocate for the reopening of all kitchen lounge spaces, bringing in concerns from Maple Hall residents as well.
According to an email from RCSA President Jared Naik, RCSA is currently focusing on gathering more specific information from both sides.
“In order to ensure that the conversations between students and staff are as informed as possible and are including those who need to be included, we want to work on gathering more specifics from staff about current lounge-related operations and the parameters relevant to making changes there, as well as obtaining a greater volume of student input and experiences around the issue, particularly from those communities most impacted,” Naik said in the email.
Klein encouraged students to contact the RCSA president and lend their support for continued advocacy with HFS.
Josh Gana, HFS associate director for facilities, operations, and special projects, said that HFS had evaluated students’ recent requests to open up more kitchen lounges, but had decided against it for the time being. According to Gana, the main question was whether the risk of cross-building traffic outweighed the risks associated with more congregation spaces.
“Relatively speaking, within the resident halls, we have not seen large outbreaks occur like we have in other segments of the university population,” Gana said. “And so that leads to a conclusion that the safety measures we have in place right now are working well, and I think to make a change to that mid-stream here, while there’s still a significant pandemic, would need to be very thoughtful.”
However, he said that HFS appreciates student feedback and takes it seriously. HFS has committed to reevaluate the plan in place over winter break, as well as on an ongoing basis as the pandemic evolves.
It’s clear that the question of the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus is a challenging one, as certain safety measures are turning out to be not so positive after all. But the process of modifying COVID-19 protection measures takes careful thought and respectful agreement. What can we do in the meantime?
Claire Lee, a freshman who lives in Maple Hall, said that it’s not uncommon for residents around her to unintentionally violate the restrictions in place.
“I definitely think that it’s important to just try and be as cognizant as you can at all times of what you’re doing,” Lee said.
Though we all make mistakes, staying self-aware and removing yourself from situations where someone might contract the virus is a good place to start.
As winter break approaches, Gana said that residents should think about reducing the number of times they’re leaving and returning to campus, to avoid COVID-19 transmission between the UW and the outside community. He also cautioned against going out to eat with friends, even if you’re obeying the congregation limits.
For students with similar dietary restrictions, Klein emphasized the need to scope out resources and cultivate resilience, while being gentle with yourself during these hard times.
“I think everything we can be doing to keep ourselves and our larger community safe is a worthwhile effort to look into,” Klein said.
