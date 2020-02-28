The truth about long-lasting birth control

We hear about birth control constantly, but what do we actually know about it? We know that it can make people gain weight, that it can either help or hurt our acne, and that it can make us nauseous and emotional, but what’s new? It’s not like periods do the exact same thing.
Popular birth control discourse talk tends to cover the pill and the IUD, but there are actually 18 main types of birth control.
This article will cover the ones you should probably know about. Growing up, I thought the pill was the only option for teenagers. Honestly, I thought this until the summer before I started college. Have you ever heard someone casually talk about an implant or injection? I haven’t.
Maybe it has to do with the whole “periods are gross” taboo.
I recently changed birth control from the pill to the implant, which, in turn, changed my life. I spent my whole life not knowing that this was even an option, and here it was making me feel like a whole new and better version of myself. I no longer have to worry about not being home to take the pill at the correct time, or the side effects that came along with it. I felt free from my period and the other aspects of the birth control pill that were holding me back.
Director of health promotion for Hall Health, Patricia Atwater, explained what she recommends for college students in regards to picking the right form of birth control for them.
“There is no single recommendation for everybody,” Atwater said.
Everyone’s body is different and therefore might do best with a different form. However, Atwater highlighted the importance of knowing your own ability to take the pill every day.
The pill, although used by 12.6% of people who choose to take birth control, is one of the least effective types of birth control. Although it can protect against pregnancies, this is only if it is taken at the correct time each day, which is nearly impossible for most college students.
The most effective types of birth control are the kinds that place the least amount of responsibility on the patient, like the implant and IUD. These forms are 99% effective because they can be inserted and forgotten about for three to five years. There is no fear of missing a day because there is no responsibility on the patient. However, many patients are afraid of these forms.
“[There are] fear and misconceptions and rumors that go around,” Atwater said. “You'll hear that maybe one person in your friend group might have a really terrible experience with one birth control method, so everyone else says they'll never try it, even though there's a range of experiences.”
We’ve all heard the IUD horror stories, but we never talk about the incredible amount of success stories. For instance, hormonal IUDs have been shown to reduce menstrual cramps and even potentially eliminate periods altogether.
Not only are IUDs long-lasting “set it and forget it” forms of birth control, being extremely effective at preventing pregnancies, but they also can help to get rid of someone's period completely, making life much easier for us all.
If you don’t have insurance, visit Hall Health Center on campus. There, they can help you find a birth control plan that is affordable, if not free.
Talk about your birth control with your healthcare team. Don’t be afraid to try a new type, or to consider the longer-acting forms. I promise you, it’s not as scary as it may seem.
Reach contributing writer Haley Toch at development@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Haleytoch
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.