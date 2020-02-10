To feel both good and ethical during your menage à moi

Porn. Maybe you consume it pretty regularly, maybe you don’t really vibe with it. Whatever your take on it is, I feel like we can generally agree that a good chunk of people has watched some sort of porn.
To the avid — or not-so-avid — porn watcher, should this be free, or should we be paying for it?
Whenever I bring this up with my peers, it usually tends to end up along the lines of “what kind of weirdo would pay for porn?” It’s not a surprising sentiment, considering sites like PornHub and Reddit are free and readily accessible for any internet user.
But why shouldn’t paying for porn be normalized?
I get it. As a college student, paying for porn is more like a luxury item, and you probably don’t want to be seen as that person who actually pays to watch porn; if you watch porn at all that is. But also, a lot of us have subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Spotify, and/or a plethora of various streaming platforms.
Honestly, we are being pretty hypocritical to be consuming a bunch of porn for free while bashing or being disrespectful of the sex workers that make it happen. Teens frequently and glibly claim that they’ll “drop out of school and become a stripper.” People don’t see sex work as work, and generally, this sentiment is reflective of many of the experiences of sex workers.
Sex workers, oftentimes women, can face abuse based on pressure and dubious consent when it comes to doing certain scenes. This is especially true due to the popularity of violence in porn, with the typical characterization of subservient women and dominating men becoming more commonly watched.
Sex workers also aren’t paid as much as we would expect. According to CNBC, it’s possible for porn stars to make six-figure salaries, but it really depends on how well-received an actor or actress is, as well as the type of scene, as workers get paid by scene. It’s also worth considering the fact that because of these standards, not all stay in the industry for long.
Most of us don’t pay for porn, but maybe we should.
Paying for porn is a way to help sex workers get paid to do their jobs and help alleviate the huge stigma surrounding sex work as well as the stigma surrounding porn itself. It’s also a much better source than websites like Pornhub, which lets anyone freely post content, which seems like a good way to broaden the kind of content released to the public. However, this lack of restriction can also lead to things like underage people being shown on the site, as well as revenge porn; sometimes the two go hand in hand.
Speaking of free sites like Pornhub, there’s also something to be said about the way captions and depictions we see get tied into our implicit biases.
As a way to get clicks, you’ll see words like “exotic” or “submissive” related to Asian girls. Or, “ebony” in describing Black girls which, by the way, is its own category on Pornhub. In general, there’s a lot of racial fetishization of various groups of people of color.
And consider how porn tends to be very much male gaze and male pleasure-centric. There’s a ton of content that’s quite literally purely from the perspective of a white, heterosexual man. But also, it’s reflected in the type of content you might find, like underage portrayals of women, incestuous relations, and overall extreme violence.
True, in real life you likely aren’t going after an underage partner, and you probably frown at incest. But what are the chances that coming home and watching content with those themes unconsciously affect the way you think about it?
Many of these portrayals show gender and racial dynamics that are reflective of how we view women, or how we view people of color in real life. The act of viewing those themes can be worked into your implicit biases, whether you think you believe them or not.
So the question is, where can we get some ethical, affordable, fair-trade porn? As of late, OnlyFans, a general influencer platform, has grown in popularity for sex work, and it allows for you to support individual sex workers in a more intimate and personal setting, with subscribers paying anywhere from $5 to $50 per month. For sex workers, it’s used as a sort of hybrid between social media and porn.
PinkLabel.tv looks to broaden the scope of the content shown on porn, trying to move away from just the white male gaze. They’re looking to combat the offensive, exclusive content that other porn sites tend to have, and they create content inclusive of communities of people of color, women, queer people, and disabled people.
LustCinema is another site that seeks to create feminist, diverse porn, with similar objectives as PinkLabel.tv.
However, these sites break the bank a bit more, with subscriptions going anywhere from $10 to $25 per month for PinkLabel.tv and $12 to $35 per month for LustCinema.
One last site worth mentioning, though it’s also pretty high up there in price at $17 to $25 per month, is Joybear. On Joybear’s website, it’s specifically stated their promise of “ethically produced erotic content,” with an emphasis on portraying multidimensional women, promoting sex positivity, and paying their performers properly and promptly.
So, next time you’re looking for some pleasure, consider whether your porn’s ethical, and maybe consider switching it up. We love our fair-trade food, so why not our porn too? Porn is sexy, but ethical porn’s even sexier.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
