The importance of testing for the coronavirus in homeless shelters

In a study published by the Seattle Flu Study, researchers found that testing for the coronavirus in homeless shelters aided in slowing the spread of the virus. The research showed that communal living spaces and close quarters led to rapid spread of the coronavirus, but when proper testing was administered, the number of new cases slowed.
“Testing in shelters is important because there are so many barriers to care in the homeless population,” Helen Chu, an associate professor of medicine, wrote via email. “These range from the transportation and cost needed to go to a clinic or emergency department, the real and perceived bias in care that is often experienced by homeless people, and the multiple other medical problems that are so common in homeless people that make it difficult for them to seek and to receive care.”
The study, which was conducted across 14 homeless shelters in King County, found, out of a total of 1,434 participant encounters between the beginning of January and the end of April, that 29 individuals tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Four of those individuals were staff members; 2.5% of staff members tested positive, and 2% tested positive among the shelter guests. Twenty-one individuals showed no symptoms at the time of testing.
The homeless population is already at a higher risk for infection from respiratory pathogens due to lack of access to sanitization, crowding in shelters, and limited access to healthcare services. An outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in a homeless shelter could lead to a superspreader event, putting both guests of the shelter and staff members at risk.
“By bringing accessible, readily available testing to the shelters, you can overcome many of these problems and get testing to a high-risk population in a high-risk setting,” Chu wrote.
Continuous and wide-spread testing is important because so many people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.
“[Testing] arms us with knowledge that allows us to take definitive action,” Jerred Clouse, executive director of ROOTS Young Adult Center, wrote in an email. “It also helps keep us grounded in what we know versus what we fear. This is a very scary time for everyone, and regular testing allows us to track the health of our guests, staff and volunteers, rather than fearing what we don’t know.”
ROOTS is also taking many precautions to keep guests, staff, and volunteers safe. Before entering, everyone is asked about any COVID-19 symptoms they may be experiencing and their temperature is taken. The meal preparation program has been suspended to limit possible exposure, and sanitation procedures have increased. The shelter has onsite testing three days a week, provided by the Seattle Flu Study, and should anyone test positive, surge testing is available to everyone who has been in the shelter.
“Testing has been a critical tool in keeping shelter safe,” Clouse wrote. “We’re extremely grateful for the Seattle Flu Study and most likely would have experienced considerably greater impacts without them.”
The effects the COVID-19 virus has on people in homeless shelters can vary depending on the sleeping arrangements, the people served, and the availability of medical equipment.
Research supports one common trend. However, testing is an easy way to ensure the safety of as many people as possible and contain outbreaks before they have the chance to happen.
King County also has multiple free testing sites for the COVID-19 virus, especially for people who do not have access to a shelter or other testing. Testing is important for everyone, but it is especially important if someone does not have access to safe living conditions or health care.
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at wellness@dailyuw.com Twitter: @schenk_zoe
