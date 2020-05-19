It never hurts to indulge in wholesome games

For some of us, mental health feels like it’s at a new level of low right now. Personally, I can attest to that. When your only interactions are with your family or housemates, it can be hard to hold up. But it’s important that we take care of ourselves. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health, especially in times like these.
Many have turned to Animal Crossing, a cute Nintendo game where you can connect with others online while playing a wholesome game, and other virtual forms of entertainment.Whatever you do to cope with quarantine is valid — as long as you stay inside — as the prolonged isolation is leaving many of us feeling not-so-great.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love my family and I am a pretty social person, but the lack of space to breathe has made my anxiety skyrocket,” freshman Sydney Porter said in an email. “I have [had] more anxiety attacks in the past two months of being in quarantine than I had in the previous four.”
Others, like senior Sam Quiambao, have been feeling a mix of emotions and desires.
“There are days when I am happy because I get more time to myself … but there are also days where I realize I haven't seen any of my friends physically for weeks and start to miss them,” Quiambao said in an email. “Sometimes I don't know whether I'd rather be going out and about doing school, work, and theater stuff, or just be content with staying home ... I really miss the former.”
Playing Animal Crossing and other games or activities alike is a great way for any of us to feel distracted from everything going on right now.
“I believe [games] are beneficial to mental health as they offer a healthy distraction from what people may be facing in their day to day lives,” junior Angelyne Ngo said in an email. “It helps people to de-stress and pass time.”
For Porter, Animal Crossing is also a source of distraction to look forward to because of the daily cycle that the game follows.
“It gives you something to look forward to each day, which is pretty significant when all of your days spent in quarantine start to blur together,” Porter said. “And the game gives me this quiet, calm little world that I can fall into when I’m feeling drained and at the end of my rope.”
Quiambao expressed similar sentiments about Animal Crossing, but he also talked about how he’s also turned to Minecraft, another favorite of many in the UW community.
“I have played Minecraft so much these past few weeks and I can tell you that it helped me cope and distract from the current situation,” Quiambao said. “With Minecraft, it may be a video game, but when I do something there like build a base or explore a mineshaft, it, in a way, becomes a substitute to the real-life productivity I think I should be doing … it makes me feel that I've done something productive.”
When it comes to playing games like Animal Crossing or Minecraft, or simply spending your time having movie watch parties with friends via Zoom, one common critique tends to arise — whether it’s self-imposed or imposed by others — and that is the issue of productivity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us still have this desire to feel productive, and guilt tends to arise when we do things like play games or just enjoy ourselves.
“It's true that too much escapism is bad, but one way to cope is to escape,” Quiambao said. “Have we been brainwashed by society to come to a point where we value productivity more than our own mental health? … Those who condemn playing games or messing around also have lives to get to, they can spend their life better than judging and condemning people for such trivial things.”
Different people cope with this pandemic in different ways. We all need different ways to distract ourselves from the increased stresses that we all are facing, whether that’s throwing yourself into your work, or finding an outlet of distraction, and that is completely fine and legitimate.
“People may be suffering losses, getting sick, worrying about their ability to pay rent, trying to avoid a mental health relapse, taking care of children or elderly family,” Porter said. “So maybe some people cope with all of that by being productive, but others are going to be taking care of themselves by ‘messing around’ and playing some games.”
Many of us are now learning that we need to take better care of our mental health. We’re in isolation and just left alone to our thoughts sometimes, and it can be draining and tiresome.
“There are times when that’s really scary, especially when your mental health is at a low or you are facing a relapse,” Porter said. “I know that right now is a pretty rough time for a lot of people who had recovered or been recovering from eating disorders, because a lot of the coping mechanisms used to deal with those are harder to access and many people are back to living in the conditions that had fostered their eating disorder in the first place.”
The emphasis on mental health is definitely growing because it’s a scary time, and it’s important to just take some time for yourself and care for your well being, physical and mental. A lot of us are gonna deal in different ways, and playing your games and (digitally) connecting with your loved ones is completely alright. Do what you need to do to feel good.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
