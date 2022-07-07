14 Online Side Hustles For Students

Attending college is an expensive affair. Most students' pocket money is never enough to meet their expenses despite getting grants, scholarships, or loans to cover their tuition fees. Many college students have to work part-time jobs to bridge this financial gap.
There are numerous opportunities on and off-campus to work and earn money to support your living expenses. Although most of these opportunities are offline, there are online side hustles you can take up.
Below are some of them:
1. Become An Affiliate Marketer
An excellent online side hustle that you can start as a student is becoming an affiliate marketer. This form of marketing involves selling products or services offered by a company and earning a commission.
As a student, you could refer people to a service or a product and earn money when they make a purchase. The good thing about becoming an affiliate marketer as a student is that you can join an affiliate marketing program for free; click here to see one. You can also market different brands and earn a commission from each company.
To excel as an affiliate marketer:
Start by choosing the right niche.
Consider your expertise and interests when making this decision.
Connect your interests to the problem you want to solve and determine its earning potential.
2. Set Up A Blog
If you're gifted in writing, you can set up a blog and build a successful side hustle as a student. A blog allows you to share your thoughts and ideas with other people. Although you'll need to invest time creating content and popularizing your blog before you can start earning, your efforts can be rewarding in the long term once you monetize them.
The secret to building a successful blogging hustle is picking the right niche and posting articles regularly. Once you establish a solid audience, there are many ways to earn money through blogging. The most common one is affiliate marketing. This form of marketing allows you to make a commission every time your referral buys a product through your affiliate link. Read more about affiliate marketing here.
3. Set Up A Drop Shipping Store
Drop shipping is an online side hustle that students can run stress-free because they don't have to manage any inventory. You set up an online store and market products you source from other places. When a buyer places an order in your store, you don't ship the product—the supplier does. You can build a full-blown business through drop shipping if you’re a good marketer.
4. Work As A Virtual Assistant
Another fascinating online side hustle you can take up as a college student is working as a virtual assistant. This job involves helping enterprises and individuals organize their activities and lives working online. Although the pay might be low initially, you can earn up to USD$50 per hour as a virtual assistant once you become good at it.
5. Become A Stock Photos Seller
You can make selling stock photos your online side hustle while in college. Stock photos are used in brochures, websites, book covers, and other digital and offline publications to spice up the content. If you’re an avid photographer, you can sell your images to stock photo websites that sell them to clients and give you a commission. Take pictures of random objects, experiences, scenes, or even college activities, and sell them online.
6. Teach Kids Online
You can set up a tutoring hustle and make money teaching kids online as a college student. A growing area of online tutoring is teaching kids overseas the English language. A great benefit of running an online teaching side hustle is the time zone difference that allows you to work from the comfort of your home at night. This means the hustle doesn’t affect your classes.
If you're unable to find kids overseas, you can still teach kids in your area online. All you have to do is align your school schedule with theirs and invest in good lighting, a camera, and a mic.
7. Set Up An Etsy Business
Another online side hustle that can earn you money as a student is selling handmade items on Etsy. If you're talented in art and have extra time, you can make a decent income running an Etsy business.
There are plenty of handmade stuff you can sell on Etsy—this includes baby bows, greeting cards, paintings, crocheted scarves, and anything else you wish to make. You can still set up an Etsy business if you aren't a crafty person. Once your profile is up, shop around for interesting stuff in estate sales and local garages and sell them on your Etsy page.
8. Provide Freelancing Services
As a student, one of the best online side hustles you can engage in and make good money is freelancing. There are plenty of services that you can provide and get paid for as a freelance. If you can write, illustrate, make videos, translate, design graphics, keep books of accounts, and design websites or programs, you can start showcasing your skills on freelancing sites and get clients.
If you don't have a skill set, acquire one, then start running your freelancing business online. A great place to start with online freelancing is taking transcription or social media management jobs.
9. Offer Academic Editing Services
You can make money online editing or proofreading your classmate's academic paper if you’re a good writer. To do this, you need to charge your services per page. Advertise your services on your student portal and in classes or dorms. If you have time, you can expand your hustle to other students globally by working as an editor on academic sites.
10. Resell Stuff Online
Using technology, people can buy and sell items online with ease. As a student, you can leverage technology to set up a reselling side hustle that earns you extra income. You can find great stuff in estate and garage sales that you can sell on e-commerce sites like Amazon and eBay.
11. Become An Airbnb Experiences Host
Airbnb is mainly known for sharing living spaces with visitors, but the site has a cool feature that allows people to host online experiences in addition to its traditional business. Depending on where you live, you can leverage this feature and enable people to explore your campus, city, and the natural features through online experiences.
You can also host classes online for different things like cooking, dancing, playing a musical instrument, and reading. The key to earning money through the Airbnb experience is finding a niche and marketing it well. People search for different cities, but you can proactively get them to try your experience and build a real hustle.
12. Sell Illustrations On Canva
If you’re good in photography or graphic design, you can build an online side hustle selling illustrations and photos on Canva. Many businesses seek to develop illustrations for their online store banners and social media posts. Canva provides users with many options to use illustrations and photos at a licensing fee, for which many businesses pay.
You can build your hustle by becoming a contributor and earning money depending on the number of people who use the illustrations or photos you submit. The beauty of selling on Canva is you give them non-exclusive rights to your images. This means you can still sell your photos elsewhere.
13. Become A Podcast Host
Another online hustle for students is hosting a podcast. Although this kind of hustle won't earn you money immediately, it could be gratifying in the long run. Most side hustles that make money right away don't pay well. The ones that take energy and time to build usually make more, and podcasting are among them. Once your podcast becomes popular, you can start charging for sponsorships. From that point on, your earning trajectory begins to rise.
14. Publish E-Books
As a student, you can write e-books and sell them online to earn money. If you enjoy writing, consider picking a niche and writing content that people would be willing to pay for online. Take time to research and get tips on how to get started. Like the podcast, building an e-book selling hustle requires you to work before the money starts to flow. The beauty of this hustle is you can scale up after college.
Final Thoughts
College students always look for ways to earn money to meet their living expenses as they pursue their studies. If you're a student, starting an online side hustle is an effective way to make a decent income without having to break your legs hopping from one job to another.
The beauty of online side hustle is that you can work from your hostel or house and earn the money you need to go through college. Most of them require little or no capital, which makes them easy to start. If you're looking to start an online hustle, you can try out one or more ideas discussed above. Consider the ideas mentioned here as you plan and prepare.
