3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Arizona State

The No. 21 Washington football team is looking to rebound against Arizona State on Saturday, following its first defeat last Friday, 40-32, at the hands of UCLA.
The Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) now turn their attention to the Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12), who look to continue a seven-game winning streak at home against Washington. UW will be looking for a strong offensive performance to bounce back against a struggling ASU team which is looking to win for the first time since Sept. 1.
3 Numbers to know:
91: Running back Xazavian Valladay has had an impressive start to the season for the Sun Devils, averaging 91 yards per game on the ground, including an 118-yard performance against Oklahoma State. With Valladay averaging 6.2 yards per carry, it is important for the Huskies to score early and force the Sun Devils to attack through the air to neutralize their rushing attack.
33.9: The Sun Devils have only converted on 33.9% of their third downs this season, a relatively low mark compared to the Huskies’ opponents this season who have converted on 47.8% of third downs. It is crucial for the Huskies’ defense to take advantage of the Sun Devils’ lackluster conversion rate in order to get off the field on third downs.
398.6: Arizona State has given up an average of 398.6 yards per game on defense, ranking 88th in the nation. On the other hand, Washington ranks seventh in total offense, averaging 506.6 yards per game. The Huskies are in a position to produce big numbers offensively against a struggling defense, and capitalize through the air early and often.
2 Players to watch:
Xazavian Valladay, Running back
UCLA found itself in an early lead which allowed running back Zach Charbonnet to run all over UW’s defense, en route to 124 yards rushing and one touchdown. Containing Valladay is key, as he proves to be a threat both on the ground and in the receiving game as well. Taking an early lead will allow the Huskies to limit Valladay’s touches, and ultimately, his production. As long as the game stays close, look out for Valladay as he is always a threat to make a big play.
Kyle Soelle, Linebacker
Leading his team in both tackles and interceptions, Soelle acts as the biggest defensive threat to contain Washington’s offense. When Arizona State went up against Oklahoma State, Soelle led the team in total tackles with 16 — 10 more than their next highest tackler. He also recorded the only interception in the game. As good as UW’s offense has been, it must keep an eye out for Soelle, as he has the ability to single-handedly impact the game on the defensive front.
1 Recap of last week:
Arizona State played well in the first half last week on the road against No. 6 USC, finding themselves down 21-17 going into the third quarter. USC broke the score open in the second half, dominating offensively both on the ground and through the air to win, 42-25. The Trojans were able to keep the ball out of Valladay’s hands and only punted once on offense, scoring six touchdowns on nine offensive drives. The Sun Devils' inability to make more stops on defense early in the game caused a deficit that they were unable to climb back from, as the Trojans went on to construct a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to put things out of reach.
