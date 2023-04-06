‘An injury to one is an injury to all’

On March 31, protesters gathered on Red Square to show their solidarity with Greenwood Mushrooms Sunnyside (formerly known as Ostrom Mushroom Farms) farmworkers fighting for union recognition. Farmworkers and other advocates for labor justice joined students from Students for Farm Workers, the university’s support group for United Farm Workers (UFW).
Taking place on Cesar Chavez’s birthday, the protest celebrated the history of farmworker-centered activism on campus and reaffirmed support for the cause across language, age, and workplace.
A circle of farmworkers and students with backpacks danced and waved red flags with the United Farm Workers logo on them as they waited for speeches to begin. Others watched from the edges, filming or swaying along with the Spanish music erupting from the DJ station.
Farmworkers stepped up to the microphone to speak about their experiences of injustice at the hands of their employers. These include illegal firings of female workers under the previous management of Ostrom Mushroom Farms and forcing workers to accept lower pay and unfavorable arbitration agreements under Greenwood Mushrooms’ new management.
The Sunnyside workers have been pushing for a United Farm Workers contract for the past year, despite their employers’ consistent refusal to listen to their demands.
Like several of the farmworkers who came up to speak, former Ostrom Mushroom Farms worker María Toscano gave her testimony in Spanish. Kenia Diaz, who also served as the event’s master of ceremonies, stood next to her to translate into English.
“I’m a woman,” Toscano said. “I’m a worker. We are essential.”
Cries of “¡Sí se puede!,” the historic slogan of UFW, invoked the legacy left by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta.
Other speakers came from groups both within and outside the university. These included MEChA de UW, Student Advocates for Immigrant Justice (SAI Justice), the Harry Bridges Center for Labor Studies, Progressive Student Union, UNITE HERE Local 8, and UAW 4121.
Heritage and culture combined for a strong community atmosphere. Several students spoke of their connection to farmworkers through family members and used their bilingual skills to serve as English interpreters for the Spanish-speaking farmworkers. People held signs with a range of Spanish and English calls to action, and a few students held decorative puppets of a skull and two skeleton hands in a celebratory nod to Día de Los Muertos and Latino culture.
Speakers frequently connected the struggles of the farmworkers to other social justice movements.
UAW 4121 member Nicel Mohamed-Hinds said the Sunnyside workers’ demands also concern issues of economics, gender, immigration, and disability justice.
“An injury to one is an injury to all,” Mohamed-Hinds said to the protesters. “And when [the farmworkers] win, they further empower us and the labor movement as a whole to win too.”
Diaz led the demonstrators in chanting, “Hey Charlie, don’t wait. Tell Greenwood to negotiate!” to put pressure on Charlie’s Produce to stop buying from Greenwood Mushrooms until a union contract has been settled.
The protest culminated with a symbolic march past the HUB. In 1969, the HUB was the central location of a student-led grape boycott and picket line to put pressure on the university to stop selling grapes and support grape farmworkers’ fight for a union. The protest helped put a stop to the sale of California table grapes in the HUB for the rest of the season.
The workers and students were undeterred by the wind and rain that picked up in the latter half of the protest.
The farmworkers “are always picking our food in the rain, in the snow, in the heat, so we will be here supporting them in the rain, in the snow, in the heat,” SAI Justice representative Wendy Roman said.
Reach writer Julia Park at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
