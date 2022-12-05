Homosexuals: Trying to be both gay and happy

Editor's note: This piece was originally featured in the Nov. 25, 1970 issue of The Daily
Homosexuality used to be the abominable crime not to be mentioned. Today it is not only mentioned, it is freely discussed and widely analyzed. Yet the general attitude toward homosexuality is, if anything, more uncertain than before.
Traditionally, Chrisitian teachings have opposed any deviations from “normal” sex, as found in the Bible. “Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind… shall inherit the kingdom of God.” - I Corinthians 6:9-10.
Deriving from religious ethos, cultural restrictions have legally prevented known homosexuals from serving in the armed forces and holding civil service jobs.
The millions of homosexuals in the United States want freedom of sex, including changes in attitudes and changes in law. Thus far, however, only Kentucky and Illinois have legalized any private sexual act between consenting adults.
Organized groups of homosexuals such as the Dorian Society have attempted to establish their gay identity, but have succeeded only in providing self-imposed segregated “social clubs” within the gay community.
The politically militant Gay Liberation Front has recently been formed in an attempt to overcome psychological, social and political barriers.
In California, the militant homosexuals of the Gay Liberation Front have set out to create a “Gay Mecca” in Alpine County (pop. 430) which will be “a national refuge for persecuted homosexuals.” Many natives of the county believe that the gay invaders will be defeated by the subfreezing Sierra temperatures and the lack of jobs.
A delegation of Alpine’s county board of supervisors journeyed to Sacramento to meet with Governor Reagan’s Assistant Legal Affairs Secretary Richard Turner. They came away despondent and empty-handed; Turner advised them that there was nothing they could do to stem the gay tide as long as G.L.F. complied with the law.
Don Kilhefner, a G.L.F. local organizer in Los Angeles said, “We are simply following the advice of President Nixon and Spirow Agnew to work within the electoral process.”
Formed five months ago, Seattle’s Gay Liberation Front will ”first try to overcome basic problems by uniting the gay community together to undo previous damage.”
A homosexual’s internal and external attitudes of self-rejection must be changed, but “going to a psychologist, psychoanalyst or a psychiatrist is worthless,” stated a G.L.F. member.
First of all, G.L.F. members rejected being branded “neurotic.” Secondly, the pros either try to “cure” the homosexual or else send him to a social worker who will help him “make the best of it.”
“This treatment is a bunch of bullshit,” flatly states an anonymous Gay Libber, “for G.L.F. contends homosexuality to be normal and healthy—and thus desirable.”
A bisexual doctoral canidate in psychology openly claims to “enjoy both sexes. I go to bed with men, but women are all right too. Some day I’ll probably settle down and get married—not yet though. The fact is, boys are a hell of a lot of fun.”
The psychologist objects to homosexuals being labeled “neurotic.” He claims that the reason for the behavior is all-important in deciding whether or not someone is neurotic.
“There are just as many neurotic heterosexuals as there are neurotic homosexuals. Ulterior motives rather than unselfish love are basic causes in any sexual relationship labeled “neurotic’.”
Homosexuals consider themselves to be the most surpressed minority in this nation. Legally, homosexuals can be arrested under obscene and lewd behavior laws. Socially, people are “conditioned” to be insulted at overt expressions. Ands the gay individual holds constant feelings of defensiveness to the threat of being exposed.
“The Gay Liberation,” claimed a Seattle member, “has the potential to at least nurse these social hurts.” However he felt that “G.L.F. is crying in the wilderness so far” because many older homosexuals are “defensively conservative and consider G.L.F. to be associated with the radical left.”
Funds are Gay Lib’s biggest problem and the treasury is at an all-time low of $27.94. Besides donations, G.L.F. intends to raise money by sponsoring dances and film showings.
“A major portion of the raised money will go toward the sponsoring of a coffee house.” Said a G.L.F. spokesman. “It will be a focal point for gay activities nad provide an alternative to establishment-run bars or gay people: the coffee house would be run by gay bars and G.L.F. members.
“Lasting relationships made in the coffee house will hopefully overcome the present ‘meat rack’ pattern in gay bars. The coffee house will be open to people under 21 and will have lectures, poetry readings and films.”
A friend and I attended Gay Lib’s Nov, 3 weekly meeting at 1242 15th East. their headquarters. Hesitantly, we opened the door and peered into a dimly lighted room of about 40 people with a 4-1 male-female ratio. But we were unnoticed as the members were concerned with more important matters. The subdued, almost tense conversation suggested a purpose of more than a social gathering.
Immediately after the meeting opened, a disgusted member exclaimed, “G.L.F. still hasn’t decided where they’re going, what their stand is, or what it is going to do.”
Suggested plans to become more “socially oriented” included a mass G.L.F. takeover of a straight bar, rap sessions in taverns to discuss their gay hangups, and “grassroots” personal commitment in telling others what the G.L.F. movement is all about.
Gay Lib had participated in the Oct. 31 Moratorium march and noted that “somehow the media failed to include us in the coverage.”
A G.L.F. newsletter was proposed “to relate what’s going on in Seattle’s gay community.” Members tentatively decided that their newsletter would maintain an “open” advertising policy. That the reporters would be Gay Libbers, and that the purpose would be “to enlighten rather than politically or socially alienate the public.”
Also discussed were the effects of G.L.F. 's “encounter groups.” Queen Anne High School students were reportedly “interested” and glad to see “normal-looking” gay people instead of the stereotyped fag. A U. of W. member mentioned the University’s seminar on Homosexuality from Dec. 4 to 6 at Orcas Island and that two “G.L.F.-oriented people” were asked to help lead discussions there.
We didn’t stay for their “beer rap” after the meeting, but left when it was nearly over. “They’re so normal!” my friend exclaimed as we walked to the car.
Curious about a homosexuals conduct in his “natural habitat,” three friends accompanied me to a gay tavern one Friday night. To appear as inconspicuous and gay as possible, we sat separateley in girl-girl and boy-boy couples.
Rock music sounded from a jukebox and most of the boys were dressed in straight street clothes. It was early in the evening and men were in more groups than in couples. We noted only one “hairdo” and few skin tight pants.
Sm-o-o-o-ch . . . smack! A more-than-friendly kiss echoed throughout the main room and action had begun. There were huge greeting scenes with big hugs and kisses for everyone. As the door opened more frequently and more liquor was consumed, the atmosphere became more than friendly.
Still, there were at most five women present. “Are females not welcome here?” I asked the bartender of the smaller adjoining room in order to start a conversation. Grasping my hand, Drake assured me that more women were: “bound to come in later.”
“Maybe you’ll like to see some girls you’d like to meet and later can get to know each other better,” he said.
“Are there many girls in the Gay Liberation Front?” I asked.
Confirming G.L.F. ‘s experience with “older conservatives,” Drake answered, “oh my dear, you wouldn’t want that radical G.L.F. They flaunt their gayness in public. If you want a new friend, it’s better to meet her in a friendly bar.
“You know, I need a new husband too. I have a rich one at home, but he’s too old and ugly. I want a young boy for a while.” Drake was wearing a gold wedding band.
Meanwhile, our “planted” male friends were getting involved (conversations only, please) with the boys in the main room. They began talking to a gay loner, and within 10 minutes heard a life story of a homosexual.
“From the time I was a small boy I always liked boys better than girls. At first I regarded them as playmates, but when I became a teenager I came to the realization that I was a homosexual. Hiding my guilty secret from my family and small town was frustrating. Trying to escape my problem, I joined the army. But I was discovered and discharged immediately. I was 21 and needed a new life. Under a heterosexual guise, I married and had two children. My wife became suspicious and questioned me. I said ‘yes, I’m a homosexual’ and she left me.”
So there he was, searching for love and understanding in a gay tavern, the final result for many homosexuals.
“Jesus Christ! I swear all the faggots in town are here tonight!” Bartender Drake exclaimed as he recognized mre friends. To one passing by he said, “Hey, John, I almost didn’t recognize you with your clothes on.”
Similar remarks could be heard as the boys gradually paired off. Out of place before, we were now unwelcome. Arm in arm, we gayly left.
Seven Gay Liberation Front members went out of their way later to volunteer further information to The DAILY office.
G.L.F. chairman Harlan (Les) Ker said, “if all goes well, G.L.F. will be active on this campus by the beginning of winter quarter. Anyone interested in the movement is invited to call EA 3-2110.
“The G.L.F. movement has, in general, had ‘good reactions’ with the public, particularly SABOT and Women’s Lib. Mayor Wes Uhlman assured us of ‘no harassment’ and said that any persecution would be “taken care of,” said Kerr.
The Gay Liberation Front will continue to work against “prejudice founded on ignorance” and will strive to establish “gay pride” amoung its members. G.L.F. will expose the gay world, not the gay individual, and teach the publich that gay persons are people before they are homosexuals.
Reach Archive Editor Liam Blakey at archive@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2
