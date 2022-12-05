Protest through architecture: Was Padelford Hall really built to dissuade student occupation?

When I first stepped into Padelford Hall, I entered with a touch of anxiety that quickly morphed into a sense of utter bewilderment.
My task was simple: locate the Humanities Academic Services (HAS) office. However, I would come to find my journey was anything but.
This is familiar to anyone who has entered the anomaly that is Padelford Hall. Its bizarre layout has sparked rumors that UW intentionally designed Padelford Hall to discourage student protests in and around the building during the 1960s and ‘70s.
Exploring Padelford, it’s clear how the rumor originated: the narrow hallways, dead ends, disconnected wings, and steep staircases seem deliberately complicated.
It’s difficult to block exits when there are approximately 1 million of them, some of which are only accessible from certain stairwells in certain sections of the building, and the bonafide moat of dense foliage circling Padelford makes it impossible to surround.
Public records don’t reveal whether these architectural choices were made with the intention to dissuade student activism. According to meeting minutes from the Board of Regents, the process of constructing Padelford Hall began as early as April 1963, when the Board discussed the naming of a new “Arts and Sciences Building.” Approval of architectural plans came shortly after.
While opposition to the Vietnam War began to attract media attention in 1963, UW campus protests did not pick up until 1967. It’s improbable that on-campus protests were considered during Padelford’s initial planning. However, construction of the building did not begin until the spring of 1965.
The records of the UW president’s office are equally unrevealing, though they highlight relatable correspondence that demonstrates Padelford’s history of baffling people with its eccentricity.
In 1967, faculty advisor L.G.S. Willis wrote a letter to then UW President Charles Odegaard expressing confusion over the plans for Padelford, which included a large unused space between classrooms and an advisory office: “I am somewhat puzzled and have been ever since we were put in these offices.”
Some attribute Padelford’s design to the challenging landscape it sits on — the grounds of a bowl-shaped amphitheater constructed for the 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition. According to an award program entry submitted by Padelford’s architects, John McGough and Bruce Walker, “The building was designed to sit unpretentiously on the old amphitheater site, a cup-shaped, steeply sloped site that is part of the eastern campus edge.”
They certainly did not craft a simple solution.
“Padelford was very much influenced by these two buildings [Morse College and Ezra Stiles College] — they’re actually adjacent to each other — at Yale by architect Eero Saarinen,” professor Jeffrey Ochsner said. “[He] was a very famous architect from that period,”
Ochsner also points out that many of the characteristics of Padelford perceived as hostile to protestors either cater to the style of the building or conform to the landscape. Padelford’s winding main hallway conforms to the curve of the road it sits on, Stevens Way, and the bridges connecting the entrances to the sidewalk provide easy access to the building despite the steep slope it perches on.
Whether or not the university designed Padelford to repel protestors, its design did not save it from demonstrations. In 1970, The Daily published an article about a Chicano student demonstration outside Padelford Hall, critiquing the university for a lack of disciplinary action taken against a teaching assistant who reportedly admonished two Chicano students for speaking Chicano Spanish.
In another, more violent instance, protesters broke into and ransacked 12 Padelford Hall offices, causing $10,000 in damage. The 1974 incident was part of a campus-wide protest against the political science department for not offering tenure to a Hispanic professor.
Ultimately, there is no concrete evidence that UW designed Padelford Hall to discourage activism through occupation and disruption.
While the idea that the labyrinth of a building originates from nefarious intentions makes for an intriguing story, records point to the more likely narrative that Padelford’s convoluted design is a byproduct of the unusual landscape that it was built on and the architects’ design quirks.
The building’s planning began earlier than any significant protests on campus, and students and faculty did not appear to note any devious intentions when the building first opened.
As anti-war and civil rights protests increased in frequency and magnitude throughout the early ‘70s, activists realized how hostile Padelford’s architecture was to demonstrations.
Regardless, next time you step foot in this notorious building, take a moment to acknowledge the people and events embedded in its walls. Then, get lost trying to find your English professor’s office.
