Students of Yesteryear: Dick Erickson

Editor’s note: “Students of Yesteryear” is a weekly brief that looks back at notable alumni and their contribution to campus when they were students.
Dick Erickson graduated from UW in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in physical education. During his time, Erickson was on the crew team — earning two varsity letters. He rowed in the 1958 Henley Royal Regatta where the crew lost to the Soviets. In a rematch only two weeks later, he was in the boat that beat the Leningrad Trud Rowing Club crew in Moscow. Due to its historical significance and the successful result for the Huskies, this race has been called the race of a lifetime. The men in the eight returned home to headlines of their success and were celebrated as local heroes. For Erickson, his legacy and historic success didn’t end as a student.
He went on to coach for the Washington program from 1968-87. It is reported that Erickson was a crucial part of the creation of the women’s rowing program. After the merging of the men and women’s programs in 1975, Erickson became the overall program coordinator. In 1970, Erickson lobbied to have collegiate rowing added to opening day. He was successful and is credited for the major role he played in the inception of the regatta. Now more commonly known as the Windermere Cup, the regatta annually attracts over 800 rowers across all age categories, including some of the best talents in the world. Every year as thousands of spectators gather along the Montlake Cut to watch, Erikson's contributions to the UW program, and the overall sport of rowing, live on.
Erickson entered the Husky Hall of Fame in 1984 as a rower, and again in 1994, as a coach. In 2001, Erickson passed away at the age of 65.
