A perfectly imperfect cafe

After 71 years of serving coffee and giving solace to art students, professors, and coffee connoisseurs alike, Parnassus Cafe and Gallery — possibly Seattle’s oldest functioning coffeehouse — closed its doors Jan. 3.

Found out only by word of mouth, the eccentric spot thrived on its nonconformist identity, cozy aesthetic, and strong foothold within UW and the alumni who remembered it.

“I think it's just such a long-standing community and staple of UW,” former barista Heather Boyce said. “Of anywhere on campus, that’s where I want to be.”

Whether it be the consistently broken ice machine, mismatched chairs and tables, or the rainforest-like humidity, Parnassus’s perfection was in its imperfection.

Its renowned legacy can be dated back to when it originally opened in 1951. Initially, it was more of a social and working community than a cafe, catering strongly to the art crowd by offering cigarettes and art supplies.

“We were more of a ‘drip coffee and cigarettes’ place in the ‘50s,” Jacqui Mount, former student manager from 2009 to 2011, said jokingly. “So, it wasn’t quite a cafe for a while.”

At the time, Parnassus also served sanctuary to “outsiders” and marginalized groups. The earliest baristas were part of the “Parnassus Club,” which fully integrated white students and students of color.

“It’s not just the art kids,” Boyce said. “It was definitely more accessible to the queer community, but also people who genuinely wanted to chat with their baristas. They wanted to be regulars.”

A decade later, Parnassus began holding many of the shows for the School of Art + Art History + Design, setting a precedent for supporting the arts. For former student Carla McCord, UW class of 1996, the resulting opportunities had a lasting impact.

“I remember as a freshman really admiring the shows, admiring the people who had the courage to put their work up in there,” McCord said. “It was confidence-inspiring to have people look at your work, as a body. That’s not something a lot of students considered or have ever done.”

Founded by students to support the criminally underfunded art program, the independent nonprofit also offered financial help to students by returning the cafe’s profits to an endowed scholarship fund for students.

“Scholarships were awarded annually and were decided by art faculty, not the students running the cafe,” Mount said. “The cafe manager and faculty adviser decided on donation amounts at least once a year.”

Much of the managing power also resided with students. While the assistant manager and student manager ran every aspect of day-to-day cafe operations, the Parnassus Advisory Board provided financial oversight on a quarterly basis.

“If you were hired as a freshman, you were going to stay until you graduated and you would have a good chance at becoming an assistant manager or manager if that was what you wanted, and it was invaluable for my career,” Mount said.

However, due to alleged financial concerns in 2011, a controversial partnership with UW Housing & Food Services (HFS) limited student control, and scholarship funding changed as a result.

“We were very surprised, and they didn’t give us very satisfying answers as to why they were making that decision,” Mount said. “They called it a ‘liability issue,’ even though nothing was going wrong. Everything had been trekking along as it always had.”

Although there had been a slight financial deficit in early 2009, the Parnassus management team made the necessary adjustments and rectified the issue, according to Mount.

“We turned it around and were making good profit for the scholarship fund,” Mount said. “So, everyone was pretty blindsided when they decided to change it. We knew it wasn’t going to be the same.”

Despite the slight change in standards and oversight that followed, Parnassus’ autonomy and deep-rooted connection with the art community seemingly lived on. Baristas continued to put Parnassus at the top of their preference list for where to work within HFS.

“It was the most unique coffee shop on campus,” Boyce said. “They sold Husky Grind coffee, which was UW-made, rather than Starbucks, and I feel that definitely brought some variety to the coffee scene in UW, let alone Seattle.”

But after 11 more years of remaining open, UW’s most treasured cafe was shut down without warning and limited transparency as to why.

“It just sucks that I feel like, if given the chance, the students and probably alumni could have saved Parnassus,” Boyce said. “If HFS said, ‘We can’t keep this place alive,’ I feel like anyone, even me, would have donated anything to keep that going.”

In response, students have directed their frustrations at HFS. An array of complaints, candles, and profanities inhabit the cafe's old entrance alongside one popular request: “Bring Back Parnassus.”

Whether or not the voices of the student community end up reaching those in charge, the legacy of Parnassus will be forever cherished by the community it unconditionally served for nearly three quarters of a century.

