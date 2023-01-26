A very royal UW visitor: When the Queen came to Seattle

On March 7, 1983, the stands of Hec Edmundson Pavilion were packed with roughly 8,500 eager individuals. The pavilion had been transformed from its usual basketball attire, donning a new, almost congratulatory look, saved predominantly for the annual new student convocation or graduation. With floral arrangements decorating the room and faculty dressed in their finest robes, there was just one minor difference — the addition of a British flag hanging from the rafters.

UW students, staff, and guests filled the room, anxiously awaiting a speech given by a very special, royal visitor. During her trip to Washington in 1983, Queen Elizabeth only gave one public speech, and UW was lucky enough to play host to it.

After her passing late last year, the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Queen's visit to UW carries greater significance this year. Queen Elizabeth spent the first half of her day visiting Seattle Children’s Hospital, attending a private reception at the Westin Seattle, and riding the Seattle Center Monorail before arriving at Hec Edmundson pavilion to deliver her speech. Then UW President William Gerberding escorted the Queen and Prince Philip to the stage where she addressed the crowd.

A visit by the Queen was a very big deal for those living in Seattle in 1983, and while she was welcomed by some, others protested. As The Daily reported on March 8,1983, a group of roughly 30 students stood outside of the pavilion before the event began. Many of them, members of the Conspiracy of Equals, had several objections. Some were against the monarchy itself, while others thought that the funds being allocated toward the Queen’s visit should be used instead for the betterment of UW’s own students.

“I think it is very horrible for the UW president to be entertaining royalty at a time when he should have better things to do, like saving programs,” protester and student Allen Thompson said at the time.

For others, like Seattle Sounders player Roger Davies, the Queen’s visit was a very special and welcomed occasion. Davies had grown up in England, but had never seen the Queen in his lifetime.

“I would never have thought the Queen would be coming to Seattle,” Davies said in a King 5 news report from the day.

For the small population of Britons living in Seattle in the ‘80s, this would also be a very special visit. Davies and his family went downtown and were excited to catch even a momentary glimpse of royalty.

While opinions on the Queen herself varied, her visit was definitely a memorable moment for Seattle. UW marked the final stop on the Queen’s west coast tour of the United States, and while it was unknown to everyone then, it was the last time she would ever stop by the Emerald City.

Reach contributing writer Harper Gould at archive@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @harpergould1

