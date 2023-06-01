Becoming liberated: An interview with Barbara Winslow

Often when you think of UW alumni, you might picture tailgating on a boat in Montlake, an older face at the Blue Moon or the College Inn Pub, or a couple parading their half-interested children around during a campus tour. But many of our alumni have made an impact outside of campus — and a rarer few have been key players in American history.

One of those few, Barbara Winslow, has a new book coming out this August about her history of the early days in the Seattle women’s liberation movement. She sat down with us a few days before her talk on campus this past April to discuss the content of her new book: “Revolutionary Feminists: The Women's Liberation Movement in Seattle.” Along with her impact on the women's studies department — now the department of gender, women & sexuality studies (GWSS) — and the national feminist movement, the book discusses what we all can still improve.

“I came from a small, very radical school, but I didn’t think about it at the time,” Winslow, class of 1971, said. “As soon as I got to the UW, I got involved in radical politics. I was a history major, and wasn’t aware of it until I got involved in the women’s liberation movement, but in the history department, all of the faculty were white and men, and there weren’t a lot of women.”

She told a story from one of her history classes to help illustrate her first year at the university.

“We were having a discussion — the professor said something about America being a democratic country, and this one graduate student who I always referred to as the pipe-puffing, tweed-jacket-wearing type, goes, ‘Yes, America is the most democratic country in the world,’” Winslow said. “And I go, ‘Just a minute, Black people in the South couldn’t vote, women couldn’t vote,’ and he goes, ‘Well, what does that have to do with anything?’ … The professor didn’t say a word — that’s what it was like.”

After moving to Seattle in 1967 from New York, the newly married Winslow followed her husband to UW to complete her senior year of college and pursue a master’s degree in history. Having rented a house nearby — for less than it would cost to go out for cocktails today — she enrolled in her first classes, and, a few short months later, Winslow would begin her involvement in the women's liberation movement on campus.

Despite the popular notion now of UW as a massive, unfeeling, overpriced experience, the school felt much smaller during Winslow’s time as a student, with more opportunities to discuss pressing problems.

“We never saw the university as an ivory tower,” Winslow said. “It was the second largest employer in Seattle, and the second largest employer in Washington. We saw this place as a factory. It’s a place of employment. And, so, we could justify starting daycare protests here, fighting against the war in Vietnam, because we were working with people who worked here, as well as students.”

One of the biggest things Winslow remembers about this time — as she highlights in the introduction of her book — is how much Seattle has been forgotten in the national struggle for women's equality, and the importance of local histories in understanding political movements.

Many histories of this period characterize women's liberation groups as anti-housewife and majority-white, and Winslow wants to dispel those rumors. According to Winslow, many of the women’s groups showed a willingness to work with diverse voices, despite the disparity in numbers of People of Color and white members, a reflection of the population at the time. Many of the programs they fought to secure reflected this, like those for the protection of mothers and wives.

This period shaped so much of our modern political landscape, and Winslow — keen to continue her fight for a just and equal society — keeps tabs on many of the struggles students are facing today.

When it comes to organizing for change in the modern world, Winslow believes that activists rely too much on bigger organizations where “everybody fights over who gets to be the leader.”

“If you believe in electoral politics, run for school board, run for PTA, run for local office, forget about the House and the Senate,” Winslow said. “Just local, local, local.”

One of Winslow’s biggest contributions to UW was in the creation of the women’s studies department. In those days, classes on women’s studies were non-existent, let alone departments; today, most universities have them.

“Our generation did that,” Winslow said. “I mean, you know, it’s why I am not defensive and I don’t say, ‘Oh, woe is me, we were all so racist and awful,’ because yes, we were. But we also changed the world.”

Winslow doesn’t shy away from the problems of the movements of that time, nor is she defensive about the progress that’s been made since then — she embraces it. When we asked what activists today could learn from these past movements, all she had to say was this: “I’d rather listen to them.”

Winslow’s book is being published by Duke University Press, and will be released August 8, 2023. It can be purchased by all major booksellers or through the publisher.

Reach Archive Editor Liam Blakey and writer Chaitna Deshmukh at archive@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2 and @Chaitna_d

