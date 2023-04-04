Campus Christians and the Jesus People: Selling religion to college students

Hosted on the Ave, Gracepoint Church feels very much like UW, even if it’s not technically on campus. Sharing an address with two boba shops and the Chase Bank, Gracepoint is one of the most popular churches among UW students — with two RSOs associated with it.

Despite the service containing as many people as a freshman class in Kane Hall, it seems like everyone knows each other's names. Nearly everyone looks to be in school or recently graduated, and the folks leading worship are the same age as the audience.

It feels like school in other ways, too. As pastor David Park quotes from the Book of John, two hundred worshipers pull out their laptops and begin furiously taking notes. Thankfully, there’s no quiz afterward.

In 1970, The Daily chronicled the state of Christianity on campus through the phenomenon of “mini-churches,” “designed to personalize worship, to make the teachings of various religions a little more relevant to an everyday student's life, and to provide a place where young people can go and 'rap' with their contemporaries about problems."

The story goes on to quote Father Tom McGreevy, a member of the Newman Center Catholic Church, which is still located across the street from campus. McGreevy lists three premises he noticed among student worshipers: “1) students desire meaningful religious experience, 2) they desire a community experience through the traditional church structure, and 3) young people want a responsible part in the organization with which they worship.”

After attending a Sunday service at Gracepoint, it’s easy to see that, even 50 years on from Father McGreevy’s pastorship, his words still apply to some students. Until the sermon starts, the air is full of greetings and polite conversation, and as soon as it ends, a long table of food has materialized. Gracepoint is relatively new, yet has become one of the biggest churches in the U-District. That being said, religiosity, as a whole, has declined rapidly since The Daily’s original article in 1970, both in the general United States and at UW.

“If you go back to the middle of the 20th century, you're looking at 90-95% Christian,” Mark Smith, a UW professor of political science and adjunct professor of comparative religion, said. “And, so, almost by definition, any political position is going to have an overlap with a certain branch of Christianity.”

Since The Daily’s profile, the share of Christians in the United States has fallen to about 63% according to the Pew Research Center — still a clear majority. But religious people skew much older, with young people most commonly found on campus to be the least likely to identify with Christianity. These students, who are increasingly able to explore their own gender and sexual identities, may see Christian organizations like Gracepoint on campus and be reminded of the high share of Christians who believe that they should not exist.

Smith stresses that, as Christianity has shrunk, it’s also turned sharply to the political right.

“The Christian religion, in particular, has become kind of coded as right-wing more than it used to be,” Smith said. “Whereas today, it's kind of hard to find people on the left who would explicitly ground their political beliefs in their religion.”

In the late ’60s, a decade replete with left-wing organizing, the Jesus People appeared. A Christian religious movement that took over the West coast, The Daily profiled them in 1970. They drew explicit inspiration from leftist organizers; their organization on campus was called the Seattle Christian World Liberation Front.

Their success is hard to imagine on a modern UW campus, where Christian posters are rapidly defaced and evangelists in Red Square are mostly ignored. Religious participation has fallen over time in the United States, and that can be felt particularly at UW.

The same year that The Daily profiled the Jesus People praying outside Padelford Hall, campuses across the country were awash with left-wing opposition to the Vietnam War. The massacre at Kent State was a large turning point, when the Ohio National Guard killed four unarmed college students who were protesting the war.

In that profile, a former Communist-turned-Christian contrasts the allure of political and religious groups, saying that campus radical groups “aren’t revolutionary enough; they’re all tactics and no strategy,” and that campus revolutionaries are concerned with changing structures rather than changing the people who comprise them, a charge those revolutionaries likely endorsed.

It’s hard to imagine left-wing radicals and Christians intermingling today. Dr. Smith said there’s always been a religious left, but that it’s recently fallen in prominence.

Not mentioned in the article was the Jesus People’s eventual negative effects on its members. The movement’s intense form of worship swept up many young people, and contributed to the boom in membership that Christian cults experienced during the decade.

While campus religiosity has declined, Gracepoint makes clear there are still Christians on campus. There are 47 “religious/spiritual” RSOs in the public directory, 40 which are Christian. One of these is New Hope Int’l Church Ministry, a fledgling RSO whose founder evangelizes in Red Square. She declined to share her name, instead electing to share the gospel.

“In Seattle, I always see people screaming on the street corner, screaming in torment and pain,” she said. “I’d rather scream good news.”

She might be the closest UW has left to the fervency of the Jesus People. She told a passerby that Jesus is waiting for them, and as a group of international students walked by, she slipped seamlessly into Mandarin.

When asked if she’s being purposefully disruptive, she nodded aggressively.

“I am bothering them,” she agreed. “People need to be bothered!”

Red Square and the Quad frequently host religious advocates, to the chagrin of many students who may complain privately, but rarely challenge them in person. Some of these evangelists are predatory, as The Daily recently reported.

Her joyful cries are far from the fire and brimstone many associate with the church. Students smiled back at her as they walked to class, though none stopped to chat. Nevertheless, she continued reading aloud from her Bible, living up to her role as UW’s last Jesus Person.

Reach contributing writer Cormac Wolf at archive@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cormacwolf

