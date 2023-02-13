 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Lusty Daily

The Lusty Daily - Seattle's Only Cartoon Peepshow
1 out of 17
"More Dirt per Minute" by Marion Kelez (1927)
2 out of 17
A couple on the couch: "Soft lights, seductive music, a girl beside him in trouble..." by Esther Knox (1923)
3 out of 17
"Close friends" by Chuck Sargent (1924)
4 out of 17
"The cubed root of trouble" by an unknown cartoonist
5 out of 17
"Quick, boys, the dictionary!" by Walker Tompkins (1930)
6 out of 17
"The nudist colony goes in for life painting" by Irv Baltzer
7 out of 17
"Well, Sheila, do you think we should?" by an unknown cartoonist (1939)
8 out of 17
"Say, how long has this been going on?" by Alden Mason
9 out of 17
"The exhibitionist is thrown in the frosh pond" by Jack Roberts
10 out of 17
"If that(U+00027)s my date from Sigma Nu, tell him I(U+00027)ll be right down." by an unknown cartoonist (1954)
11 out of 17
"Imagine that! Smoking on the street" by an unknown cartoonist
12 out of 17
"No, I dont object to a little sex" by March Johnson
13 out of 17
"Why, Miss Hemingway!" by an unknown cartoonist
14 out of 17
"Mean Mamma" by an unknown cartoonist
15 out of 17
"Morning Wood" by Seymour Kale (1929)
16 out of 17
A queer cartoon by an unknown cartoonist
17 out of 17
First Gold Digger: "Thars gold in them thar mountaineers." by Cecil Mullen

More Like This

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Top News Articles

Top Arts Articles

Top Opinion Articles

Top Sports Articles

 