Dubs at 100: A retrospective

On a fine autumn morning in 1923, an odd sight rocked the fledgling U-District. Traipsing out of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, an Alaskan malamute husky dog began walking up NE 45th Street. He would end up wandering all over the U-District, greeting the shocked faces of passersby, unaware that his presence was something new and unexpected for a campus that had only moved to this portion of the city 20 years prior.

“A short time ago, a request was sent out asking for someone to lend a husky to Washington as a mascot for the big game with the Navy,” The Daily wrote on Dec. 19, 1923. “The response was very gratifying, over a dozen dogs being offered to the husky gridiron warriors. ‘Frosty’ was finally chosen as being the best representative of the name which Washington has chosen for its team.”

To look at a brief history of UW, one will notice one large glaring detail — the school as we know it today really didn’t start until the 1890s. The football team was formed, the campus moved to its present location, and the paper, in which you are currently reading this article in, had published its first issue.

At the time, the school was also in the midst of deciding its first mascot and school colors. Purple and gold were the obvious choices when an English faculty member recited some Lord Byron poetry. However, the idea of a husky dog for a mascot was not as universal as you might think.

Originally, we were the “Sun Dodgers,” but the lack of popularity for a little boy wearing a large bow tie dashing around campus avoiding the gloomy Seattle weather, left those in charge searching for something more appropriate. Eventually, after a gold rush and exposition, the prominence of Alaska to the region would develop into picking a husky dog as the school’s official mascot.

After Frosty was first introduced, despite a short break in the 1940s, there would be a succession of live mascots, leading all the way to the present day. Often being owned by a local family and then brought out at games, the legacy of a live mascot is most notably seen when comparing how official his job is today to those early days.

“I think this is the ideal way to continue the program, the way we have it set up now with him being legally owned by the school, but run with students and living with a real family,” Jake Tish, a senior Dubs handler said. “Having this job, It's a lot like being on a sports team — you start out as the rookie, then you learn new things, and then, after a few years, we get to show the new kids how to do it. I just think it's a really cool way to continue the legacy.”

Unlike with the first mascot, the hiring process is a little more official than a quick trip to the fraternity house. If you were interested in applying to be a Dubs handler, you would need to email your resume to a Dubs-specific email explaining why you would be a good candidate for the job. If you were to hear back, you would have an interview with UW Athletics. Then, if all went well, you would score yourself a one-on-one interview with Dubs themselves, to see if you would be capable of the official duties of being a handler.

“You’ve really gotta be a part of the UW community, because that's what Dubs is really about,” Tish said. “People skills are more important than dog skills, because a lot of it is dealing with crowds at a football game. Dubs is a super chill dog, he is so calm with people coming up and rubbing his ears, grabbing him, taking pictures with him, but there are times where the environment is too much. That's kind of on us to be ready to switch, transition, and take care of a person in the crowd who’s being too rowdy.”

While researching the history of the mascot, I did come across some aspects of the history that are not so sweet. Though many of the mascots have had long and very successful lives, there have been some occurrences of tragedy.

With the death of King Chinook in 1968 at the hands of a truck driver, precaution has begun to take center stage in the handling of the live mascots. But, with the passing of Sundodger Denali by heat exhaustion, and the high temperatures we experienced at the beginning of the school year, I was curious to ask Jake what precautions are in place to make sure Dubs is safe in all environments.

“We give him a cool coat when he’s in a sunny, hot day environment for work,” Tish said. “Which is just this big, custom-made vest that goes over his back. You can spray it down with water, and it holds in that water really well to keep him cool. More importantly, [it] just keeps the sun off his back, so no heat exhaustion will be happening in our future.”

Despite some of these tragedies, the program has been able to not only continue to survive, but also thrive. With a devoted social media team, presence at most major sporting events, as well as pop up meet and greets all over campus, the work of Dubs II is not stopping anytime soon. Though this writer still has not had the chance to meet him yet, I look forward to one of those opportunities in the future.

“After a long game day, after Dubs has gone back home with his parents, I like to reflect on how fun and rewarding it's all been,” Tish said. “It's just so cool to see how many people are just really glad to see him, and how when he walks into a room and he does his little ‘Woof Woof’ announcement, people just [scream]. They’re just really cheerful to see him.”

