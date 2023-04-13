Fighting facism: A century in the making

A political ideology has been on the rise in the United States over the last few years that harkens back to a troubled aspect of our shared history. Facism, in its many forms, has been a fear for U.S. citizens for nearly a century. Sparing a small monument near the HUB lawn, many don’t know that, in the 1930s, a handful of students volunteered to fight in the Spanish Civil War, the first global conflict that the school would witness.

In July 1936, the Nationalists, a group made up of government leaders, Fascists, Monarchists, and Conservatives of the Spanish military launched a coup in Spain.

Beginning in colonial Morocco, what was expected to be a swift overthrow of the newly elected Republican government quickly broke down to brutal fighting. They were assisted by countries like Germany and Italy, whose Fascist governments had been on the rise in the early 1930s. They were able to support the Nationalists, led by Francisco Franco, ultimately defeating the leftist coalition of the Republicans. Franco’s fascist regime would rule Spain until his death in 1975.

During the “rehearsal for World War II,” as it is known, nearly 800,000 people fought for the Republicans and the cause of anti-Fascism. Over 40,000 of those were foreign fighters from over 50 countries, with 11 of these fighters coming from UW, itself. All together, they made up the International Brigades, with most Americans fighting with the Abraham Lincoln Brigade.

Almost 90 years later, much of the information about these students has been lost, and little is known about them beyond their names. Not for a lack of effort; the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Archives contains a near-complete roster of all volunteers. Another crucial source of information coming from the collections of Robert Reed, a UW alum.

By the start of the Spanish Civil War, Reed had been working as a leftist labor organizer in the Midwest for multiple years, where he heard that Americans could volunteer to fight.

“I debated about going. It was a matter of conscience … If fascism isn’t stopped there, where will it be stopped? We had to give it our best shot. And we thought we’d win,” Reed said in 1998 to the University of Washington Magazine.

After multiple brushes with death and heavy fighting, the International Brigades disbanded in September of 1938, and Reed returned home. But peace would not last long, and he would join the U.S. Army following the attack on Pearl Harbor. In the years after World War II, Reed continued his activism — eventually attending UW in 1961, where he earned a master’s degree in social work.

While fighting, Reed began collecting documents and ephemera related to the International Brigades, with a focus on volunteers from the Pacific Northwest. His collection eventually found its home in UW’s Special Collections, where it can still be viewed today. In November 1996, as the last living UW volunteer, he was invited to return to Spain where the government honored all living International Brigades members with honorary Spanish citizenship. Reed passed away in 2005.

Special Collections is also home to the story of Thane Summers, another volunteer. Born March 24, 1914 to a wealthy Seattle family, Summers would enter UW in 1933 to study philosophy. Witnessing the economic downturn of the Great Depression, a period of growing leftist rhetoric due to the dire conditions of unemployment and vast wealth inequality led Summers to become a Communist against his family's wishes.

Feeling constantly at odds with the society he lived in, Summers was concerned about lurking Fascist and antisemitic tendencies among wealthy Americans. In the letters he sent to his sisters, he often explained Communist principles. In one, referring to Lee Paul Sieg, the then-UW president, Summers wrote, “He cannot help but make a good many radicals — his Fascist statements are so blatant.”

When the Spanish Civil War broke out in July, he seized his chance to stomp out Fascism and antisemitism. Dropping out of UW, he volunteered for the Abraham Lincoln Brigade, and traveled to Spain, where he found success in his combat abilities. As a reward, he was sent to an officer’s school, after which he led his own unit and performed special duties for headquarters. But in March 1938, he would be killed in action near the town of Belchite, Spain.

Though these people put their lives on the line to combat Fascism, when they returned home, many became the enemy. Due to their leftist politics during the Great Depression, they would be seen as a threat once anti-Communist sentiments formed after World War II.

This subjected them to persecution by both fellow citizens and the FBI, who scrutinized many Spanish Civil War veterans under the guise of “un-American acts.” Robert Reed was investigated by the FBI, which he only learned after agents interviewed his neighbors.

One of the most devastating examples of political persecution was instigated by Lane Summers, Thane Summers’ father. In 1949, over ten years after the death of his son, Lane spoke before the Canwell Committee, an investigation by the Washington State Legislature into the Communist Party’s actions in the United States.

In his testimony, he reported his son as a Communist and blamed his radicalization on UW professors. His and others' testimonies ultimately led to the firing of multiple professors from UW.

After years of persecution for their actions and to correct decades without recognition, UW honored the 11 volunteers’ efforts on Oct. 14, 1998 with a memorial that is now tucked between the HUB and Sieg Hall, an irony when you really think about it. It depicts a bronze raised fist, and proclaims: “You are history, you are legend.”

Looking to the future, as the world appears more like it did in 1936, you may feel discouraged. As hate continues to spread and gain traction, look to those who saw the world retreating down the path of fear and isolation and reject those ideas.

Who knows? You might just make history.

Reach contributing writer Theron Hassi at archive@dailyuw.com. Twitter @theronhassi

