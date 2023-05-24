Holding your ground

A modest, sage-green, somewhat barn-shaped building with white trim sits unassumingly on the corner between 21st and 22nd Avenue. It’s neat and elegant, but nothing compared to some of the other houses on Greek Row with their sprawling lawns and ornate entryways.

Yet its low-profile appearance conceals a surprising history — including four decades of housing students in a Russian language-learning community from 1963 to the early 2000s. The records left behind by the so-called Russian House (Русский Дом) tell a story of generations of UW students who studied, danced, and spoke Russian there. And when waning interest and funding threatened to bring the community to an end, they fought to keep it there, too.

On Aug. 2, 1963, The Seattle Times reported that a former sorority house had been leased to a group of students whose current Russian House, formed sometime earlier on 17th Avenue Northeast, was set to be torn down — 2104 NE 45th St. became the students’ new home.

In 1971, UW purchased the building, delegating oversight to the department of Slavic languages & literatures.

Dances, teas, and writing letters

Residents were required to use the Russian language in all parts of the house, except for one common room designated for speaking English and in personal bedrooms, according to Russian House bylaws.

Students also had access to native Russian-speaking houseparents, who could correct their mistakes, answer questions, and deter students from speaking English.

Dick Winslow, who lived in the house as a graduate student from 1966-67, said he remembers houseparent Nina Nikolaevna Elienkoff as an excellent teacher. She held your attention with stories about her life in Harbin, China, a city that once had a large Russian population.

According to a 1971 issue of The Daily, Nikolaevna’s father was a former Czarist governor of Tashkent, a city that once served as an administrative center for imperial Russia. Nikolaevna and her husband, Motohiko Ono, arrived in Seattle from Japan in 1962. For several years, the couple cooked the residents’ meals as well.

Outside of their regular study and class routines, students at the Russian House enjoyed such events as folk dancing classes, Russian-style tea times, and a Slavic film festival, according to department newsletters. House celebrations included Maslenitsa, a Russian folk holiday that celebrates the end of winter, a Great October Revolution party, and homecoming.

Winslow met his wife-to-be, Susan, through their time together at the Russian House. Many other lasting friendships were formed in the close-knit community.

“We were just like a family,” Shannon Gularte, who lived in the house from 1992-94, said. “I mean, we did everything together.”

In 1978, when UW proposed selling the Russian House, associate professor Jack Haney spoke out. He worried that the university seemed to be leaning toward making decisions based on short-term financial gain, rather than intellectual value.

“This is one time when the damage to the University would not be great … but the damage to the department and to its teaching program would be enormous, if not fatal,” Haney wrote in a letter to real estate officer Neal Lessenger.

The university ultimately decided against selling, turning the house over to UW Housing & Food Services (HFS) in 1979.

The shadow of the Soviet Union

The Soviet launch of Sputnik I in 1957 sparked fears that American scientists and engineers were falling behind the Soviets in the Space Race, spurring Congress to pass the National Defense Education Act of 1958. The act included federal funding aimed at education in science, mathematics, and foreign languages. From 1958 to 1961, the number of American college and university students studying Russian nearly doubled.

Throughout its lifetime, Russian House saw many visitors from the Soviet Union, including diplomats, students, and even a volleyball team.

But in 1995, UW budget cuts threatened to eliminate the Slavic department. An article in The Daily on Jan. 17, 1995 described the efforts by faculty members and students to save the department through petitions and protests.

“Here we are in a country where for 50 years we have worried about some people over the ocean,” Eastern European studies student Amy Mills said in the article. “Now that the Iron Curtain finally falls and we have an opportunity to invest in that region of the world, we don’t take it,”

Mills had collected about 50 signatures on her petition for the department by the time she spoke with The Daily.

A changing field

The Slavic department survived, but the Russian House did not. Professor Galya Diment said that it closed during her years as department chair, from 2000 to 2012.

The process of transitioning the house to other uses was gradual. As time went on, HFS began to fill the house with non-Russian language students, according to an email from Robert Lubin, HFS director of facilities planning. In the summer 2014 Slavic department newsletter, the department announced its closing of the Russian House Fund permanently, as reviving the house no longer seemed possible.

Diment said that even if the department received funding to bring the house back, it would make more sense to use that money elsewhere because the Russian major community is now so small.

Many humanities departments have seen similar losses of students. In 2020, the number of humanities degrees at UW had dropped by 50%, according to Kathleen Woodward, director of the Simpson Center for the Humanities, in an article by The Daily.

But the longevity of the Russian House is a reminder of how the humanities have weathered tough times in the past.

HFS kept ownership of the house until 2018, when they sold it to the Evans Scholars Foundation as a housing community for golf caddies attending UW on a scholarship.

The house can still be seen across Northeast 45th Street, one crosswalk away from Hansee Hall. It’s been on that corner for almost a century, a reminder of the staying power of people dedicated to defending unquantifiable values of language, culture, and human community.

