Jimi Hendrix will have his revenge on Seattle

Seattle is famous for many things: coffee culture, breathtaking scenery, and, of course, a burgeoning tech industry. Looking at this list, you may think that something is missing — for the impact that Seattle has left on the music world is irreplaceable, and when you look at the history of the area, you can see how deep these roots lay.

From the likes of Jimi Hendrix to Nirvana, the Emerald City has both spurred a sonic movement, and been home to world-class musicians. Although, how they are received in their hometown varies, depending on who you are talking about.

In an article published in The Daily on Feb. 9, 1968, writer Ed Quimby highlighted the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s first concert in Seattle since making it big in England.

They describe Hendrix’s sound as “at its best … pure and powerful” and “not unique, but the quality of the synthesis is unique.” Hendrix was a Garfield High School graduate, and wasn’t well received in Seattle until he left and found success in London.

“I think folks like Jimi Hendrix — had to leave town. He didn't get his start here. He didn't get recognized here,” John Vallier, affiliate assistant professor and curator for the ethnomusicology department, said. “But then, when he came back, I think Seattle was ready to celebrate and recognize him.”

Vallier teaches an honors course on Seattle’s music history. He spent the first few weeks of class documenting Indigenous and Black music from the early history of the city, with emphasis on Jackson Street jazz.

In addition, Vallier made sure to place an emphasis on the history of the music that paved the way for white musicians.

“During that time when all that Jackson Street jazz was happening, The Seattle Times [was] really only talking about white music — not at all about Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, or Ernestine Anderson,” Vallier said. “Later, we're like, ‘We're all about Quincy Jones,’ which is great. I want us to do that.”

The origins of the Seattle music scene come from the various Indigenous tribes that populate Washington. One of the most popular forms of music were spirit songs. There were also songs meant to be solo or in a group, story songs, and songs that could only be passed down orally rather than written. Despite the diverse history of Indigenous music, the colonial legacy of Seattle’s founders made it so that these musical traditions have not been well documented.

After years of exporting musicians, the city finally had the spotlight turned on itself with the rise of the grunge scene in the early 1990s. The Rocket, a newspaper that ran from 1979 to 2000, largely documented local music, especially grunge as it was coming up, along with bands from around the Puget Sound.

Grunge culture curated an attitude of rebelling against the establishment, so when bands went more mainstream, the populace rebelled. This meant that the worst thing you could do was sound like popular music, a fact that didn't escape the band Mudhoney when The Rocket published an article in 1992 entitled “Mudhoney sells out,” when the band signed to a major label.

Still to many, the grunge bands that emanated from Seattle are considered to be the most beloved and recognizable today.

“I mean, the most revered are going to be Nirvana and Pearl Jam, anything that has to do with the grunge years and the successful grunge bands,” Vallier said.

The Museum of Pop Culture, or MoPOP, in the Seattle Center only just recently closed their Pearl Jam exhibit. They still have their Nirvana exhibit open to the public, with a few Jimi Hendrix artifacts also up for the display. While Seattle’s grunge era is prominent throughout the museum, it is unfortunate that it often leavesout Jackson Street jazz and Indigenous influences from said exhibits.

“Through my experiences, I've seen and felt that Seattle does a great job of rallying around young artists,” MoPOP Youth & Artist Development Programs producer Jordan Leonard said. “I feel like Seattle is a great incubator for artists as well. We have a lot up here that are doing innovative work within their genres. There’s a lot of individuality up here as far as music goes.”

Leonard has been an artist in the scene for a long time. Originally a saxophone player and now a guitarist, Leonard got experience working with the Pacific Northwest chapter of the Recording Academy, and now helps run the yearly under-21 music showcase at MoPOP Sound Off!

“It's different in different cities. Different cities have different personalities, different cultures and different subcultures in music,” Leonard, when asked how different regions respond to the success of their own, said.

Despite Seattle culture seeming like it only wants to look toward the future, its history cannot be overlooked. Connecting from the tribes along the Puget Sound, we can see that the Seattle music scene is one to celebrate, especially in its diversity. We have produced some great acts, and no matter how famous and world-renowned a musician gets, they often seem to want to come back home.

Reach contributing writer Gillian McMahon at archives@dailyuw.com.

