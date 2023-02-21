Shiga’s Imports reflects on 67 years of activism, survival, and service

Tucked between the University Book Store and Crossroads Trading, Shiga’s Imports beckons with its blue twinkle lights and charming diorama-esque window displays. It boasts an extensive collection of teaware, calligraphy sets, and fabrics, not to mention stickers and Hello Kitty paraphernalia.

Shiga’s Imports has weathered many changes, from waves of social protests to a pandemic that forced it to shutter its doors for over two years. With its recent reopening in November 2022, it’s the perfect time to dive into its legacy.

In 1956, the late Andy Shiga founded the store, and his wife, Toshimo Shiga, and son, Alfred Shiga, continue to run it today.

The genesis of Shiga’s Imports dates back a full century. In the early 1900s, Andy’s father, Henry Shiga, started a sweater company in the International District. He ran it up until WWII broke out and President Franklin Roosevelt ordered the internment of Japanese Americans, forcing him to lose his business and the family to scatter to the East Coast.

Henry Shiga’s wife was a nurse during the Russo-Japanese war of the early 20th century, and the atrocities she witnessed there turned her college-aged son, Andy, into a staunch pacifist. As a conscientious objector to WWII, he was subject to “alternative service,” or human experimentation that included food restriction.

After the war, Henry and Andy moved back to Seattle to rebuild their lives. Andy used leftover sweater stock to found Shiga’s Imports in 1956, about a block from its current location. It transitioned to a gift shop in the ’60s, just as Seattle’s 1962 World’s Fair boosted interest in Japan. Andy’s life changed too when he fell in love with Toshimo, a 22-year-old visiting from Japan.

In 1970, as the country was in the middle of anti-war protests, Andy founded the U District Street Fair as a beacon of optimism.

“There was an animosity between the hippies on the street versus the business owners,” Alfred said. “My father started the street fair in order to have a celebration to try to cure that rift.”

The store encourages anyone with materials related to the first street fair to message them via Instagram.

The Daily’s coverage describes a raucous, spontaneous event. Hippies handed out macrobiotic meals while activists waved anti-capitalism signs. A boy played the bagpipes while an artisan carved people’s faces out of driftwood. The most devoted festival-goers even camped out on Saturday night, braving the few cars that illegally drove down the block.

The Daily’s June Goodrich ended the coverage on a note of wistful melancholy.

“We left before the festival was over, not wanting to see the magic spell on the Ave broken by more exhaust fumes from cars,” Goodrich said. “We couldn’t bear to see the gaily decorated booths torn down, the litter scattered over the sidewalks, and the handicraft packed away.”

The U District Street Fair is the country’s longest-running street fair, and made a triumphant return in 2022, after going dormant during the pandemic. The fair’s spirit has remained intact, although the number of artist booths have dropped while the number of food booths have risen, Alfred noted. Corporate booths have also been added.

Andy passed in 1993, leaving a legacy of service and entrusting the store to Toshimo. Today, she’s in her mid-80s, yet continues to work every single day.

“When I put her hours into the scheduling app, it tells me, you cannot schedule this many hours,” Alfred said. “She's amazing. And she's actually the reason why the store has continued to go on.”

Toshimo’s fondness for the neighborhood and its residents is palpable.

“I don’t want to stay home, I like to work,” Toshimo said. “So that’s why I come here every day. I have been here a long time, I know a lot of people, and everybody knows me too.”

Growing up, Alfred and his brothers worked alongside their mother, assembling wok lids or stocking puzzles. After attending grad school at MIT, Alfred returned to help run the store. A founding board member of the nonprofit U District Partnership, Alfred has witnessed turbulent change on the Ave. Homelessness and vandalism have increased; during the store’s closure for the pandemic, its windows were bashed in three separate times.

Other changes have been more positive. Alfred praises the Seattle City Council’s 2017 change in zoning laws that allowed for high-rise apartment buildings and brought more residents to the U-District, with the noted exception of the Ave.

“I think that the University District should be a place to live, work, and play for a diverse section of the Seattle population,” Alfred said. “I think they should have gone further and increased the zoning on the Ave as well. It'll help bring more vibrancy to the street, it'll help to have more eyes on the street, and it gives a boost to local businesses.”

While downtown has failed to fully recover from the pandemic, as office buildings hollowed out and businesses followed suit, the Ave has bounced back, according to Alfred. The advent of the U-District station has also brought an influx of shoppers.

Riding a wave of neighborhood renewal, Alfred sees exciting possibilities in store for Shiga’s Imports (pun not intended). To that end, he’s building out a mini-exhibit devoted to his family’s history, starting with the crates that survived his aunt’s internment. Alfred also hinted at the addition of food, but kept the exact details under wraps. They’re expanding the popular tea section as well.

Alfred’s mission is to “educate [and] entertain,” all while offering memorable gifts for every occasion. With its welcoming vibe and moving history, Shiga’s Imports will surely continue to do just that for many years to come.

Reach contributing writer Alison Jean Smith at archives@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlisonSmith1889

