Students of Yesteryear: Clara McCarty

Clara McCarty paid $30 a year for tuition during her time at the UW in the 1870s, and if that doesn’t sound like the wildest thing about her, she was also the first graduate, as in first ever, of UW in 1876.

At the time, UW was known as the Territorial University of Washington. Located downtown at the present site of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, it opened its doors on Nov. 4, 1861. During that time, the village of Seattle had a recorded population of 250 residents.

A donation of eight acres of land from Arthur and Mary Denny, as well as the leadership of the Methodist preacher Reverend Daniel Bagley, made the existence of the university possible. If those names, along with McCarty’s, sound familiar, it's because their legacy has been forever preserved through being the namesake of multiple buildings across campus.

McCarty was born in Steilacoom, WA, to Jonathan Warren McCarty and Ruth Jane Kincaid McCarty. Her parents moved the family to Seattle in 1870 in pursuit of better educations for their children.

McCarty completed three years of preparatory work before beginning at UW. Despite her initial class being composed of 17 students, McCarty was the only one to graduate.

In speaking to a reporter about her time at UW, McCarty said, “The tuition was $30 a year and books were shipped from around the Horn from the East. Even in the [18]70s, about 20 students a year worked their way through. Typewriters and fountain pens were unknown and even notebooks and pen and ink were scarce — nearly all writing was done with pencil on foolscap paper."

McCarty went on to pursue further education, earning a masters degree in 1879 from another newly created school: the University of California, Berkeley. She then went on to become a teacher, a common profession for educated women in the Victorian era.

At the young age of 22 years old, McCarty once again showcased her limitless potential through her election to the position of superintendent of schools in Pierce County. This made her the first person to hold the newly established position, and the first woman to hold a public office in the territory.

In 1882, McCarty was married, and decided not to seek reelection for her position. She married a man by the name of John Henry Wilt, and went on to have one child, Clara May Wilt. Despite stepping down from public office, and her new role as a mother, McCarty remained active in the community, serving as the secretary for the YMCA, and dedicating her time to volunteering for countless other community projects.

Many decades later, UW built a dorm, originally only for women, named in McCarty’s honor. The original McCarty Hall finished construction in 1962, but was later torn down in 2015 as UW began its plan to build new dorm buildings on north campus, including Madrona and Willow Halls.

The new McCarty Hall opened in the fall of 2018, offering a modern building with 918 beds through six different room styles. Though it looked nothing like its predecessor, it rightfully kept its name, which reflects a paramount individual in UW’s history book.

McCarty’s story is one unknown to many UW students today. Since McCarty’s time, UW has broken down countless gender barriers, with women holding various renowned roles such as dean of the School of Law, and, most notably, president of the university.

Academia at the college level, although historically tailored to serve men, has come far, and continues its progress. To have McCarty as UW’s first graduate serves as a bright light in the university’s history and shows the groundbreaking nature that can be found in some UW students.

