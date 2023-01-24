Students of Yesteryear: Dawn Wells

Editor’s note: “Students of Yesteryear” is a weekly brief that looks back at notable alumni and their contribution to campus when they were students.

In 1960, Dawn Wells graduated from UW with a bachelor’s in drama. She transferred to UW to complete her degree after beginning her studies at Stephens College. Wells opted to attend Stephens, located in Columbia, Missouri, even though she was also accepted into Harvard University. Beginning as a chemistry major, Wells began taking drama classes, before eventually falling in love and changing her major. In an interview with Nevada Magazine, Wells stated that it was the strength of both the medical school and the theater program that drew her to UW.

During her time at UW, Wells was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and was active in the drama and theater scenes. Additionally, she was in the program at the tail end of Glenn Hughes' career here at UW. Hughes, for whom the Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre is named, was responsible for creating the UW School of Drama. He would go on to retire the next year in 1961. In a 1991 interview with UW Magazine, Wells credited the program for teaching her discipline and providing opportunities for practical experience.

In 1959, Wells took a leave from school to compete in the Miss Nevada pageant. After winning the pageant, she went on to compete for Miss America in 1960; the same year that she graduated from UW.

Upon graduation, Wells crafted a plan: two years to make it in the acting world. If things didn’t pan out, it was off to medical school. Wells quickly found success. She is most widely known for her role as Mary Ann in the television series “Gilligan’s Island,” but her career was diverse and expansive, spanning over 50 years, and included countless television shows, movies, and on-stage productions.

Wells passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, as a result of COVID-19 complications.

